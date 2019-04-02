Markallie Davis was born on January 27, 1960 in Humphrey, Arkansas. She departed this life peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on March 27, 2019.

She was known affectionately as Markie. She devoted her life to caring for others. In addition to being a caregiver she was a cosmetologist.

She was preceded in death by her mother Leola Middleton, grandparents Corean and John Davis, and her aunt Maxine Combs.

She is survived by her brothers Fenel Davis, John Davis Jr (Mozell), Charles Davis (Laura), daughter Adrian Peters, sons Mario Lewis Sr. and Meko Lewis (Eterrica). She was a loving grandmother to her grandchildren: Malique Scales, Shamicho Peters Jr, Kal-El and Kali Hodges, Mario Lewis Jr, La’Jayda and Leola Lewis, Kaylei Spears and Dakobe Arnold. A very special cousin who she saw as a sister Darlean Loudermilk. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends will miss her dearly.

She never met a stranger. She always had a smile on her face and a kind word to say. Her presence will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 3rd from 5p.m. to 6p.m. held at Paradise-Integrity Funeral Home, 206 W. Washington St in Stuttgart, AR. Funeral will be Thursday, April 4th @ 11a.m. held at First Street Church of Christ, 200 First St., Webbaska, AR. Professional and personal care provided by: Paradise-Integrity Funeral Home, 206 W. Washington St, Stuttgart, AR (870) 672-7221 website: integrityfuneralhomestuttgart.com

Al & Philomena Allen- Owners J.Morril Gray-President/CEO