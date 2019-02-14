Cassondra Parrott Sherrill passed away February 5, 2019

Cassondra Parrott Sherrill, 64, of Batesville, AR passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She was born October 4, 1954 in Newport, AR to Edward Parrott and Anna Louise (Montjoy) Parrott. She was an Eastern Star at the St. Mary’s Chapter #410. She loved shopping at the Dollar Store and playing the slot machines. She was an employee and manager with the State of Arkansas Department of Workforces in Newport, AR for over 30 years.She was preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Anna Louise (Montjoy) Parrott, five brothers: Bennie Parrott, Verne Parrott, Edward Parrott Jr., Jimmy Parrott, and Perry Parrott, B.T. Parrott, George Parrott, one sister, Ermaneal Bailey, a grandson, Dustin Watkins, and a great granddaughter, Aryia Sutherland.She is survived by one daughter: Nichole Sherrill-Henson and four step daughters: April Sherrill-Buirse, Karen Bailey, Ruby Battle, and Melissa Graham. She also survived by one son: Zachary Terrence Sherrill, and two step brothers: Harlan Sanders and Torrey Ranucci. She is also survived by two brothers, Arthur Parrott and Larry Dicus Parrott, and six sisters, Ruth Alma Moten, Shirley Henry, Carolyn Williams, Dorothy West, Lisa Turner, Velda Robinson.She is survived by eight grandchildren: Sedria Sutherland, Fredricka Tabor, Justin Watkins, John Henry Sanders, Cassondra Sherrill-Reynolds, Matthew Henson, Kenzlie Sherrill, Jada Sherrill. She was blessed to have six great grandchildren: Zaylie, Jordynn, Bentley, Denim, Chase, and Adriana. With a host of a lot of children that all called her granny from everywhere.There will be a visitation at Willis Funeral Services Chapel Friday night February 15, 2019 from 5-7 PM. Funeral services will be held at Gods House of Prayer in Newport, AR Saturday February 16, 2019 at 11 AM, officiated by Rev Walker, Internment will be at New Hope Cemetery in Tuckerman, AR. Will continue to Tuckerman Senior Citizens building for fellowship.