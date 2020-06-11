United Way of Fort Smith Area in partnership with Pernod Ricard USA will be giving away 6,000, 8-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer to the public on Thursday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kay Rodgers Park.

The entrance for the giveaway will be on Midland Boulevard in the back parking lot of Kay Rodgers Park in front of the Expo Center. To enter, vehicles must be in the northbound lane (facing Van Buren) to continue normal traffic flow.

Fort Smith Police and Fire departments, along with Sebastian County Emergency Management will be onsite to assist with traffic flow. United Way volunteers will be on hand assisting with the giveaway. Social distance guidelines will be followed. The public is asked to stay in their cars and the volunteers will hand them the bottles of hand sanitizer. Each car will be allotted two bottles.

"United Way would like to thank Pernod Ricard for once again stepping up and providing hand sanitizer to the community. Melissa Hanesworth and her crew have been such a blessing to so many during the COVID-19 pandemic," said United Way President and CEO Eddie Lee Herndon. "We would also like to extend our appreciation to Time Stripping, Inc. for their generous donation of traffic cones and other equipment that will be used to create an orderly process for vehicle traffic during the event," Herndon added.

Pernod Ricard announced in late March the Fort Smith facility would be making hand sanitizer. Melissa Hanesworth, site director for the Fort Smith Pernod-Ricard facility, said a crew there was going to make 4,000 gallons of the hand sanitizer for FEMA. The denatured alcohol product originates in the company’s Ontario, Canada, distillery made from a recipe of "mixed grains." The alcohol is then mixed onsite in Fort Smith with glycerin and hydrogen peroxide, Hanesworth explained.