While the real estate market has taken a drop in sales volume for the Fort Smith area in recent months as the coronavirus keeps many people indoors, pent-up demand from the traditional spring house hunting time is expected to come out this summer as people become more comfortable with interactions.

Compared to the months of February to May last year, however, the average home price for the Fort Smith metropolitan statistical area has increased about $6,000 from $143,000 in 2019 to $149,000 this spring. And people are taking more into consideration the notion they will have to spend a lot more of their time at home.

"We have said to clients since this started ‘Can you see yourself quarantined here?" said Steve Shoppach of Fort Smith, who with his wife Farrah operate Team Shoppach with O’Neal Real Estate.

Warnock, who has been in real estate for 43 years and bought his family business formerly known as Arkansas Land Agency in Alma, also noted the coronavirus-induced real estate market drop should have a faster economic recovery than other drops in the past.

"I do think as people become more comfortable with life in general … there will be pent up demand that’s not happened in the usual time of spring," said Cliff Warnock, principal broker with Warnock Real Estate in Fort Smith. "This summer, or late summer, you’ll probably start to see some of that."

"With this, I think it’s not going to be drawn out like the way we were in 2008," Warnock said. "We’ll come back quicker than that financial collapse because it was something that was of a financial nature. That took a while to come out of. This one was medically caused, not financially."

Warnock says there are a lot of mixed signals from looking at the Fort Smith MSA’s real estate, but the overall picture shows active listings have stayed the same but the number of listings that sold dropped significantly.

Fort Smith, Van Buren, and Greenwood all saw a drop in sold houses, all well below 20%, Warnock noted. Fort Smith real estate had a tough month with active listings, sold properties, and median sales price all looking down over the month before.

The Fort Smith market had shown consistently increasing numbers the past four years.

As it is for most other sectors of the economy, much of what real estate agents and potential homebuyers do now starts online. The one thing that remains the same is the old Will Rogers saying about land: their still not making any more of it. And just because the coronavirus hit does not mean people are not in need of a different home because of some life-changing situation.

Electronic signatures of legal documents, 3D virtual tours of homes online, Zoom meetings and Facetime calls have replaced to a large degree the environment which once was more of a face-to-face, hand-shake-to-seal-the-deal interaction in the new COVID-era. But the change has been in the works for some time.

"Basically putting property on the market, there’s not a lot of face-to-face to face contact, so it’s not really adversely affecting us much," Warnock said. "People know what they’re going to want to look at before they get to us by looking at them online."

Virtual vs. traditional

Virtual open house visitors are outpacing customary open house visitors. For Team Shoppach it has not been uncommon to see numbers much higher for virtual tours of homes. One mid-May day, the Shoppachs had 511 users logged in to take a virtual tour of a Greenwood home while also holding an open house in Fort Smith where 14 people attended. While it does take more effort to take part in an open house the old-fashioned way, especially in a COVID-19 environment, Farrah Shoppach feels people who take a virtual tour will have the same level of seriousness and interest in a home to some degree.

"People who go to an open house might have made a little more effort but statistics show that people take 12 other steps before they even reach out to us online," Farrah Shoppach said.

While the services provided by real estate agents have steadily moved into the digital realm over the past few years, the coronavirus pandemic kicked it up a notch, Farrah Shoppach noted.

Pivot point

To be successful, she ads, real estate agents have to pivot online and not pause in this transition with their work.

"When the pandemic hit, we immediately put a plan in action," says Farrah Shoppach. "We used tools we already had in our tool chest, but we stepped up our game."

The pandemic has forced many real estate agents to improve communications with their clients because they are working through more channels; online to in person and all others in between.

"I think the best thing the pandemic did for the industry as a whole is motivate us to want to perform at a higher, creative and more innovative level of excellence," Farrah Shoppach noted. "COVID is not going away quickly, so it is imperative that we cultivate a standard to serve our clients and meet them at their needs."

Mortgages

Arvest Bank Fort Smith Region Sales Manager Mike Jacimore told the Times Record May 21 the regional financial institution has not seen a big change in the local consumer mortgage area and Arvest in the Fort Smith region had a record month in April in long term fixed rate home mortgages.

Sam Sicard, president of First National Bank of Fort Smith, likewise noted May 21 the bank has experienced a modest decline in mortgage applications but "not significantly."