The Celebrate! Maya Project recently announced the winners of the 2020 Celebrate! Maya Scholarship and Maya Angelou Emerging Poetry Award, including honorees from Southeast Arkansas.

The 2020 Celebrate! Maya Scholarship winners are:

Antegra Sterling — graduate of Lafayette County High School at Stamps, (where Angelou lived for a time as a child);

Jeromy Hunt Jr. — graduate of Lakeside Public High School at Lake Village.

Each will receive a $1,000 scholarship to the Arkansas college or university of their choice, according to a news release.

The 2020 Maya Angelou Emerging Poetry Award winners are:

Jerikah Hunt and Taylor Sykes — juniors at Lakeside Public Schools. They will each receive a $50 gift certificate.

Three honorable mentions are:

Carmello Jones, Ya’Ryah Rone and Fatima Mondragon — sophomores at Lakeside Public Schools. They will receive certificates of recognition.

About the Celebrate! Maya Project

The project honors Dr. Maya Angelou and the awards program recognizes the late poet, educator and civil rights leader on her 92nd birthday.

While scholars and poets are usually recognized during an annual Day of Remembrance and Seniors Awards Breakfast, this year’s announcements are being made online, because of the COVID-19 health restrictions, according to the news release.

Since 2014, the Celebrate! Maya Project has awarded $1,000 Celebrate! Maya Scholarships to high school seniors and Maya Angelou Emerging Poetry Award certificates and awards to junior high and high school students.

Lincoln County native, Janis F. Kearney is founder and president of the Celebrate! Maya Project. Kearney also announced that due to health restrictions the Celebrate! Maya Project is currently planning to hold its fall events online. Friends and supporters are encouraged to visit the Celebrate! Maya Project website at celebratemayaproject.org for the fall 2020 schedule of events.

“We are so grateful to our friends and supporters who, throughout this pandemic, have continued to support our causes and share our passion for good change and helping fund activities that grow dreams for our youth in the Arkansas Delta region,” Kearney said. “We are using Dr. Angelou’s journey as a blueprint to help youth realize their own possibilities and discover their voices.”

The Celebrate! Maya Project is a statewide 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to help honor and promote the inclusive literacy, creativity and social consciousness of the life and work of artist and activist Dr. Maya Angelou. Details: celebratemayaproject.org.