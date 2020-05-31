Tuesday’s board meeting will see the second reading of two ordinances to rezone properties in Chaffee Crossing and several items approving money for several city projects.

The two properties in question were denied rezoning in the March 3 board of directors meeting. Directors Kevin Settle and Keith Lau put the item back on the agenda for May 19 where it passed 4-3.

Because the items did not receive five votes, it must come before the board two more times before it passes.

Due to COVID-19, the City of Fort Smith will purchase a Hypochlorous Acid Generator. The ordinance before the board is to adjust the general fund budget and construction contracts for the money to buy the generator.

The consent agenda for Tuesday night is a series of items to approve funds for various city projects.

The first item is funding for the Maybranch Trail that will connect the Greg Smith River Trail to Martin Luther King, Jr. Park and then into Creekmore Park,” according to a memo from Director of Parks & Recreation, Doug Reinert.

This project is set to cost $354,065, but there is no schedule set for the project yet.

The city will also be requesting approval for funds to pay for new software for the sanitation department.

Previously, the city had a 6-month pilot program that ended April 30. This program used applications to optimize routes and track any missed pickups.

Sanitation Director Kyle Foreman expressed the advantages of the program in a memo to City Administrator Carl Geffken. Foreman also laid out grants and money left in the sanitation departments budget that would help pay for the program.

The software is set to cost approximately $200,000 in the first year and $150,000 for each of the next two. The total cost for three years of the program approximately $500,000.

The board of directors will meet at the Fort Smith Convention Center in halls A1 and A2 on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no town hall following the meeting.