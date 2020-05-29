• UNION HOPEWELL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1121 S. Persimmon St., and the Rev. Antonio Gayden Sr. will host the fifth Sunday Tri-Church Fellowship at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 31. Special guests will be the Rev. Robert Thomas and the Christian Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church and the Reynolds Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Thomas will deliver the message and the fellowship choir will render the music under the direction of A. Jones, a deacon. All are welcome to share in this fellowship.

• FOUR AREA CHURCHES will sponsor Family Wash Day to help people during the pandemic. Family Wash Day will be held Saturday, June 6, at “U-WASH-IT Coin Laundry” facilities at 3103 S. Main St. and 1201 Blake St. Registration will be held Saturday, May 30, at the former Walgreen’s at Ohio Street and East Harding Avenue, beginning at 10 a.m. Alfred Carroll Ministries, Unity Christian Fellowship Church, Living Grace Fellowship Church and City of Love Outreach & Restoration Church are the sponsors. No money will be given out for the event. All transactions will be handled electronically. All participants will be required to remain in their cars during registration May 30. Participants must have an active email address and access to a smart phone. Each head of the family will be assigned an access code to operate the coin laundry machines. Credits of $20 will be awarded to each family for the event June 6. Details: 870-692-9039.

• ONE PINE BLUFF PRAYING TOGETHER, a gathering for people to pray for the healing, growth and prosperity of the city, will continue by conference call. The number is 978-990-5000 and the access code is 127365# Calls will be held from 6-7 p.m. Sundays. On May 31, the host church is Destiny Worship Center.

• FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH PINE BLUFF, 6501 S. Hazel St., invites the public to attend “Drive In Church” at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 31. The service will be held around the church memorial garden in the back, weather permitting. Attendees won’t need to leave their vehicles as the service will be broadcast to vehicle radios in the church parking lot. Attendees will be instructed to tune their vehicle radio to a designated radio frequency. “Drive In Church” at First Baptist is observed with all appropriate medical precautions. Service will also be on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FirstPineBluff/Live. The church also broadcasts its services Sundays on KLRT Fox 16 at 9 a. m. Details: www.fbcpinebluff.org or 870-534-4741. Also, First Baptist is taking registrations for Vacation Bible School: Concrete & Cranes. VBS will be conducted from 5-7 p.m. on Sundays in August. Details: https://www.fbcpinebluff.org/vacation-bible-school/.

• ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen Ave., invites the community to join the prayer conference call Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Participants must call in by 6:25 p.m. at 1-720-650-3030. The access code is 144-0205# . The church also announced that the feeding site has closed for now. The project is being revamped, according to a spokeswoman. Details: www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff.

• GRACE TEMPLE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 909 S. Wisconsin St., will tentatively resume regular service at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 7. Online worship will continue at 11 a.m. Sundays. Details: https://gracetemplembc.org/ or on Facebook.