Fort Smith Tan Co. owner Jackie Hewett on Tuesday was accused of writing racist text messages about a fellow tanning salon owner in the area. Owners claim a disgruntled employee framed Hewett.

The messages in question were reportedly written against Glo Tanning President Onyi Odunukwe. The messages show someone simply identified as “Jackie” in the text saying it’s “sketch” that Odunukwe is black and owns tanning salons and later says a racial slur.

Hewett’s husband and salon co-owner Todd Hewett on Wednesday afternoon told the Times Record the claim about the disgruntled employee. Attorney Rex Chronister said the Hewetts have set up an appointment with him but declined to comment on the matter.

Jackie Hewett declined to comment on the matter on Wednesday.

The screenshots, which were widely circulated on social media Wednesday morning, showed “Jackie” in a text conversation with two others saying Odunukwe showed up to meet Todd Hewett in a Bentley. The text then read “uhhh yea your not getting your money from (tanning) buddy.”

“Jackie” later in the group conversation responded to one of the people who said Odunukwe driving a Bentley was “sketch” by saying “He’s black that’s sketch for me lol.” She then juxtaposed the fact that he is black and owns tanning salons, the screenshot shows.

A separate screenshot shows someone identified as “Jackie” saying “I’m sitting here with n----- face.”

“My husband is a SUCCESSFUL black man in the tanning business. And people HATE it. He literally works day in and day out trying to be the best. And he is recognized across the country for what he does,” a Facebook post from Odunukwe’s wife on Tuesday night read. “He is not a ’thug’, he is not selling drugs out the back door, and he is definitely not a ’N-----’. But Jackie Hewitt, the owner of Fort Smith Tan will have you to believe all of this. When she has NEVER EVER met him! Not even ONCE!”

Todd Hewett said his wife has never met Odunukwe but that he had, and that their relationship was amicable. He also said he and his wife are “not racist.”

In addition to their appointment with the lawyer, Todd Hewett also said the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office is on the case. Sheriff’s Capt. Philip Pevehouse on Wednesday afternoon said the Sheriff’s Office had not received any report on the matter.

Todd Hewett said his business on Wednesday received death threats, including from as far away as Atlanta. He said people on Wednesday entered the shop to film him and were threatening him on Tuesday night.

“I’m scared for my family’s life,” he said.

Todd Hewett also said the United States “does have a problem with racism” outside the accusations against his wife.