During Tuesday night’s Sebastian County Quorum Court meeting, the court decided to move forward to lay out a financial plan for transitioning to solar power.

Judge David Hudson noted that if this question came up in January, it would be an easier decision because there was not as much financial uncertainty. Several members agreed with Hudson’s assessment.

The court voted to move forward with the project, noting that they would not have to spend money now, only start the ball rolling to begin the projects of installing solar panels. With this decision, the McKinstry company would start the paperwork and groundwork needed for the project.

In order to prevent overproduction of energy, McKinstry calculates the panels needed for a building to produce the same amount of energy it used before the panels and only installs what the building needs.

These panels are predicted to pay for themselves within a decade and last approximately 30 years according to the McKinstry representative.

The cost of this project is approximately $2.5 million, but the proposal before the court was to pay that in the form of a monthly electric bill that would be the same price as the current bill until the panels are paid off in 11 to 15 years.

One question that was raised was if the technology would be obsolete 30 years down the road when the panels stopped working. The representative from McKinstry noted that if the court looked back 30 years, very little technology from that time is still used today.

Another question was the issue of tornadoes and their impact on the panels. According to McKinstry, the owner would list the panels among their assets for insurance to cover any damages.

In an 11 to 2 vote, the court decided to have a financial plan ready by the next meeting.

Also at the next meeting, the court will vote whether or not to approve declaring Sebastian County as a Bill of Rights sanctuary county.

The next Quorum Court meeting is set to be on June 16 at the Greenwood High School storm shelter.