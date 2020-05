The Willing Workers of White Hall Extension Homemaker’s Club members have been busy at home lately. Members have not been able to meet together for regular club meetings, but some members have been working on projects for Arkansas Children’s Hospital, according to a news release.

Club President Sarah Payton made a delivery recently of 49 knitted caps and 81 dolls to the hospital. The club had chosen making caps as its main project for the 2019-2020 year. In December, 60 knitted caps were delivered for a total of 109 caps for the year, according to a news release.