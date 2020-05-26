Jyotsna Shrivastava, Ph.D, is the new Extension associate in fish health at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s fish diagnostic laboratory at Lonoke. UAPB announced the appointment in a news release May 26.

In this position, Shrivastava will provide vital laboratory support for fish inspections following Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) approved protocols and field support for research, according to the release.

Shrivastava is also responsible for performing appropriate diagnostic tests, documenting results, maintaining cell cultures and conducting PCR analysis. In addition, she will maintain records for inspections and diagnostic and water quality cases received in the lab.

“Shrivastava has been volunteering in the fish inspection lab for some time, so we knew she would make an excellent addition to our permanent staff,” said Rebecca Lochmann, Ph.D, chair of the Department of Aquaculture/Fisheries. “She is not only qualified, but enthusiastic and helpful in training new employees.”

Prior to joining the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences, Shrivastava served as a research and teaching associate at the University of Antwerp in Belgium, a visiting scientist at the University of Alberta in Canada and as a research assistant in the Systemic Physiological and Ecotoxicological Research Group for the Department of Biology at the University of Antwerp.

Shrivastava earned a doctoral degree in aquaculture/fish biology from the University of Antwerp and master’s and bachelor’s degrees in microbiology from Rani Durgavati University in India.

She has taught courses in aquaculture, fish biology, molecular biology and microbiology and biochemistry. She has received several awards and honors, including first place, Best Paper Travel Award from the World Aquaculture Society; second place, Spotlight Award-Best Student Speaker Award from the U.S. Aquaculture Society; and the Best Poster Award at the MicroTech Global Conference from the Society for Basic and Applied Mycology.

Shrivastava’s professional memberships include the Aquaculture America World Aquaculture Society, the Society of Experimental Biology and Sigma Xi: The Scientific Research Honor Society.