Missed revenue targets for the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association go beyond effects of the COVID-19 virus pandemic, corporate treasurer Dan Aylward told the board of directors at its May meeting.

Aylward told the board last Wednesday the POA is short of revenue targets by wide margins – as much from “poor budgeting” as from the pandemic.

In other business, the board filled a vacant board seat with Pam Avila, heard a marketing update, ended the Comprehensive Master Plan and revoked the 103-page protective covenants adopted by the board in April 2018. (See related articles on the CMP and protective covenants, and on marketing.)

Avila chaired the POA Government Affairs Committee and also chaired the CMP Advisory Committee Marketing subcommittee.

Annulling the CMP met a 2020 election promise of all 4 newly elected directors. The CMP was referred to the POA Finance and Planning Committee so that portions deemed useful could be adopted.

The corporate treasurer said the chief financial officer has not responded to his questions. He characterized his questions as nothing unusual, and information that any good manager needs. His full report can be read at https://bit.ly/2TmociM.

Among his requests, Aylward seeks a daily report of staff location, department and POA management of revenues and amenities use.

He also wants payroll-monitoring improvements. “There is no early warning process in place,” he said.

Aylward says work is underway to improve budgeting and to use needed parts of the CMP. And he is trying to determine the POA’s present status and where it should go.

The treasurer sees golf and food service departments as key issues.

He criticized golf budgeting. Revenue is $384,000 behind 2019 after 4 months. Aylward said golf budgets have not been met in several years, and doubts if the department this year can overcome losses incurred in 4 months.

But COVID-19 renders food-and-beverage’s outlook even bleaker: The POA is tracking toward a $3.2 million budget shortfall, he said. “Prudence dictates that we minimize our risk and take action immediately to avoid reductions in our operating reserves if further difficulties are realized,” he said.

He urged the board to direct the CEO to take these actions:

• Immediately develop and implement an aggressive sales effort for annual passes

• Develop and implement in the next 30 days an amenity lot-sales program targeted to surrounding communities.

• Provide regular updates to the board at least monthly on sales progress

• Ensure no new hires to the full-time payroll.

• Cancel all staff travel for the balance of 2020.

• Resubmit any capital projects that are to move forward. Consider all capital projects to be unapproved.

• No new contracts may be entered until further notice.

Board chair Diana Podawiltz said the POA’s financial situation would be discussed at the board’s June 3 work session.

Chief executive officer Lesley Nalley said full-time vs. part-time labor is currently complicated, as the POA works to meet terms of a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan. If all terms are met, the $3 million loan from taxpayers may be forgiven.

In her CEO report, Nalley said she has been in touch with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, 2 power utilities, 3 internet service providers, county judges of both Garland and Saline counties and others on expanding broadband internet in the Village. Broadband needs to be discussed at a board work session, she said.

Broadband should be addressed for the entire Village, not just by neighborhood. “We really need a complete system,” Nalley said.

On finances, Nalley said both golf and food-and-beverage departments are major sources of POA income.

She said the best overall measure of the Villages’ financial health is the value of member equity and net assets: It fell from 2007 through 2012 because POA assets were not maintained. Expanding the water treatment plant and wastewater treatment improvements helped raise the value of assets since then.

Nalley defended closing golf courses even in good weather. “With 1 or more courses closed, we still have open tee times,” she said.

The CEO praised work of retiring golf agronomist Gary Myers, saying his work over the last 3 years has dramatically improved the quality of Village’s courses. His last day was last Friday.

She announced that Donald Jones would be the new agronomist, saying she had not even told the staff yet.

She said Myers more than paid for himself through improved golf courses.

Read her full report at https://bit.ly/3bRhGqo.

CFO Liz Mathis outlined spending freezes imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said property-owner equity increased $234,000, or 0.32 percent, from last year.

The POA recently settled litigation with the owner of a large number of delinquent lots, Mathis told the board. (See related article.)

Daily attendance at Coronado Fitness Center has ranged from 28-64 since Gov. Asa Hutchinson allowed health centers to reopen.

Read her full report at https://bit.ly/3g4NWK6.