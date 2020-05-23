The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has received a supply of free opioid overdose Naloxone kits.

The kits include a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid drug overdose if administered in time and followed up appropriately.

To date, more than 200 lives have been saved in Arkansas with the administration of this nasal spray.

The kits were provided by the Criminal Justice Institute, a division of the University of Arkansas System, through a grant provided by the Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas to expand the availability and usage of naloxone.

Each employee took a two-hour class on using the kits and administering the naloxone and have to be CPR trained to use the kit.

These kits will be handed out to the deputies and detention staff.