A Hot Springs Village man who allegedly caused serious and long-term or permanent injury to a neighborhood man will face a jury trial at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 16.

Samuel T. McKaig, 58, who had been living and working in Texas, did not show up for a Sept. 11, 2018, jury trial in Garland County Circuit Court. He forfeited $7,500 bond and an arrest warrant was issued.

It was served Jan. 30 this year, and McKaig has since been held without bail in Garland County jail.

A trial was set for June, but it was recently reset, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and executive orders of President Trump and Gov. Hutchinson.

McKaig is representing himself in court.

McKaig, who lived on Agua Vista Lane at the time, is charged with first-degree battery in connection with a May 7, 2017, altercation with 2 other Villagers near their Lake Balboa homes. The Class B felony is punishable by 5 to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

According to the incident report, the defendant allegedly swerved near 2 pedestrians on Hartura, leading the victim to yell at the driver. The driver then reportedly backed up and confronted the victim, allegedly causing serious and long-term or permanent injury.