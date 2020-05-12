If you’ve listened to top 40 radio in the last few years, you’ve probably heard Johnny Jackson, better known as Alice 107.7’s JJ in the Midday. If his face is familiar you may have seen in him in the background of the Hallmark Channel trilogy “Christmas at Graceland” where he was in a scene with Pricilla Presley. Maybe you remember him from local theater productions, including several at the Royal Theatre in Benton, or the Pocket Theatre’s production of Miracle on 34th Street. What you may not know is that there is more to this DJ, actor, and personality than meets the eye.

Now going by his real name, since stepping away from the radio station in January, John Sanchez has teamed up with his long time friend Elias Israel, to start the Life and Laughs podcast. “We laugh a lot together,” said Sanchez. While the first 2 episodes released feature interviews with Arkansas sports figures (former Razorback turned NBA recruit Mayson Jones, and former sports reporter Danyelle Sargeant Musselman who happens to be married to Razorback basketball head coach Eric Musselman), it’s not a sports podcast. Future guests include comedians, personalities, others with a story to tell. “You don’t have to be famous, just have a story that’s interesting” Sanchez asserted. The lifelong Elvis fan is looking forward to a series of Elvis themed shows later this year, possibly to coincide with Memphis’ Elvis week. Sanchez is friends with the kids of most of the Memphis Mafia (the nickname given to Elvis’ group of friends, family and employees who surrounded him from the beginning of his career until his death in 1977).

And Life and Laughs is more than interviews. It’s a humorous look at life. Sanchez’s co-host, Israel, is a comedian and speaker who travels the country. Right now, due to COVID-19, Israel and Sanchez meet up via Skype to record their podcast. Expect to hear fun games (they play Either/Or with Mayson Jones in Episode 1) great stories, and plenty of, well, laughs.

Ask Sanchez about his success though, and the humble host will attribute it all to God. “My faith in God is my top priority in my life and all the good things in my life come from him! God has opened every door for me and I owe everything to him!”

You can listen to Life and Laughs pretty much anywhere you can download a podcast (Apple, Breaker, etc.) You can also find them on Facebook at facebook.com/https://www.facebook.com/LifeAndLaughsPodcast, on Instagram at @life_and_laughs_podcasts, or on YouTube.



