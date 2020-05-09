As America starts to reopen, hospitals and doctors offices will have to make adjustments. For Arkansas, there was never a complete shutdown, so getting back to normal will not be as long a journey as with other states.

Baptist Health hospitals and urgent care facilities have remained open throughout the pandemic, with certain levels of restrictions to adhere to social distancing and protect patients.

Each of the approximately dozen facilities in the Fort Smith area follow guidelines from both the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in order to set their own guidelines for patients and staff.

Kim Miller, president of Baptist Health Western Region, shared with Times Record the precautions that have been, and will continue to be, taken throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Cleaning methods include increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting of all common areas, bathrooms and patient care areas with an EPA approved disinfectant. Hand sanitizer will be available in all areas of the clinic to reduce the spread of infection,” Miller stated regarding Baptist Health’s facilities.

One concern Miller has is that people will put off necessary trips to the doctor for fear of infection, saying, “Putting off care can impact your overall health and outcomes.”

Several doctors share Miller’s concern and have urged people to see a doctor if they are experiencing any form of sickness.

For primary and urgent care clinics, patients are encouraged to call ahead and wait in their cars until someone comes to get them so that facilities can control the number of people inside at any given time. The clinics will also require everyone to wear a mask to increase the safety of patients and staff.

One concern throughout this health crisis has been visiting loved ones in the hospital. Miller said that these limitations have been for the safety of the patients as well as the visitors and that restrictions “will be reevaluated as we continue to see changes in the weeks and months ahead with input from the ADH and the CDC.”

Miller shared that limiting visitations has helped limit the spread of COVID-19 and therefore will proceed with caution when considering when to lift such restrictions.

Recently, ADH has started to allow elective surgery and other procedures. Baptist will be following those guidelines as they evolve while remaining available for those in need of medical assistance.

If residents have any questions about how to access services, they can call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST.