A Daisy Award for outstanding care was given to Carrie Brewton, RN, who is certified in Infection Control and Prevention with Baptist Health-Fort Smith. She has been a nurse for more than 20 years, but joined the hospital’s Quality Department in 2017.

Brewton has been instrumental in the hospital’s implantation of COVID-19 preparedness and response, according to Stephanie Whitaker, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer for Baptist Health’s Western Region. Brewton spent countless hours in caring for Baptist Health-Fort Smith’s patients, families, providers and staff, reassuring everyone while implementing new infection prevention policies and practices that have kept them all safe.

In her role as an infection preventionist, Brewton works with the facility and nursing teams to create dedicated space for COVID-19 patients, identify ways to conserve personal protection equipment, and provides weekly updates to physician leaders.

“Carrie comes to work daily with a smile, a heart to help and an ear to listen to concerns voiced,” Whitaker said. “She provides staff and providers with her personal cell phone and has repeatedly said, ‘just call me if you have a question, I will help you’ and she kept that promise.”

Brewton was recognized by Whitaker and her colleagues on Nurses Day, May 6. She received a congratulatory banner to be hung in her department until the next award is given, a plaque and DAISY pin, and a “Healer’s Touch” sculpture handcrafted in Zimbabwe.

The goal of the DAISY Foundation’s program is to inspire nurses to provide exemplary care and applaud them for their compassion and skill. Patients and their family members can nominate nurses who they feel deserve recognition for their outstanding care. Nomination letters can be mailed to Baptist Health-Fort Smith, Attn: Kristi Lokey, Clinical Research, 1001 Towson Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Brewton has more than 20 years of experience as a nurse. She is married with three children and lives in Paris, Ark., with her husband.