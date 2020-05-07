A Rogers physician has pleaded guilty to a federal charge stemming from her pill mill operation.

Federal officials announced Wednesday that Dr. Robin Ann Cox pleaded guilty in the Western District of Arkansas to distribution of a controlled substance without an effective prescription. Cox allegedly wrote a patient a prescription in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Fort Smith, according to the plea agreement. She turned herself in.

Cox, who was employed by the Arkansas Medical Clinic in Rogers, contacted the Drug Enforcement Administration with the owner of the pharmacy to report that prescriptions from Cox’s previous employment were fraudulently written and filled. DEA investigators found Cox had written a fraudulent prescription dated May 19, 2019, and filled May 20, 2019, in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant.

Cox will be sentenced at a later date, said Western District Public Information Officer Charlie Robbins.