Jamey Garner was in place with her fifth grade teaching co-workers during a “pickup parade” behind Booneville Elementary School Friday morning.

While the event might have provided some closure for some, it really didn’t for Garner, though she does understand the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garner is retiring from the school district after a 32-year career that has included time with students in first, fourth (twice), second, and now fifth grade.

“This is not how I wanted to go out,” Garner said about 75 minutes into the two hour event that is likely to be the last time she sees some students in anything resembling an educational setting.

Many of those driving children through the parade were also taught by Garner.