The Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Executive Committee will present the 64th annual Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival on June 12-13, the traditional date, the second full weekend in June.

“Due to the conditions our country is experiencing with the Covid-19 pandemic, the committee stressed that the festival this year will be ‘safe and minimal.’ Many of the activities usually associated with the festival will not be possible. Safety is the top priority,” according to a news release.

Plans for a giant fireworks show have been made for Saturday, June 13. While social distancing will be observed, this activity can be held without danger to residents, according to the release.

The Tomatoes on the Square will continue to give credit to the sponsors who make the festival possible each year. Other events may be scheduled and will be announced if state restrictions are lifted, according to the release.

The theme is “Safe and Minimal.”

“Plan to join us on the weekend of June 13th, in celebrating the longest running festival in Arkansas, the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival,” according to the release.

Details: JeNelle Lipton at jmldevco@sbcglobal.net.