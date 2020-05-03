Incorporations: 5.3.20
Crawford County
Americlean Softwash LLC, Dustin Gregory Smith, 1330 Tapp Road, Van Buren.
Boston Mountain Pool Service & Repair LLC, Ryan Watkins, 12134 Hearthside Drive, Mulberry.
MAS Auto Repair LLC, Sam McAlliSuiter II, 4310 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Millar Partners LLC, Rokus Suitephen Millar, 1016 S. 28th St., Suite A, Van Buren.
Franklin County
Matt Drummond Trucking LLC, Matt Drummond, 2047 W. Highway 64, Ozark.
Johnson County
Clarksville Communications LLC, Derek Rogers, 824 S. Montgomery St., Clarksville.
Logan County
Bulger Investments LLC, Darrin Bulger, 127 W. Fourth St., Booneville.
Patterson Motors LLC, Jared Patterson, 11007 N. State Highway 109, Paris.
Schluterman Construction LLC, Thomas L Schluterman, 13861 E. State Highway 22, Subiaco.
Polk County
Bollmeyer & Sons Construction LLC, Shawn Bollmeyer, 208 Polk Road 78, Mena.
Crees Capital LLC, Samuel Fredrick Crees Jr., 120 Mustang Lane, Mena.
Debra Wood Buschman Attorney At Law PLLC, Debra Buschman Esq., 600 Dequeen St., Mena.
Polk County Rocking W LLC, Kelly McCarley, 229 Polk 254, Grannis.
The John Plumbing LLC, Jon Maechler, 219 Polk 61, Mena.
Sebastian County
365 Training LLC, Reginald Wade Bullock, 5505 Gary St., Fort Smith.
Access Healthcare Staffing Solutions LLC, Roxann Shaw, 3700 Leigh Ave., Fort Smith.
C R E W Experts LLC, Keith Karl Meaux Jr., 1827 Whippoorwill Drive, Greenwood.
Chapplewood Plumbing LLC, Tracy L. Chapple, 1401 Waldron Road, Suite 200, Fort Smith.
Exterior Pro Services LLC, Bobby James Cooper, 11205 Amanda Lane, Fort Smith.
Junky Munky Treasures No. 2 LLC, Angela Bock, 1216B S. Jackson St., Fort Smith.
Las Americas — A Domingo Company LLC, Mercedes Lopez, 2009 Midland Boulevard, Fort Smith.
Luks Holdings LLC, Heidi Stojanovic, 8500 Silverstone Court, Fort Smith.
Mommy Moo's Boutique LLC, Bethany Taylor, 2522 Booth Road, Greenwood.
Quinglyfe LLC, Keila Snyder, 4109 Walnut Park Drive, Fort Smith.
Sidewinder Spray Foam LLC, Mark E. Harris, 203 E. Martin St., Huntington.
Tennant Construction LLC, Jeff Tennant, 2111 Old Hardscrabble Road, Greenwood.