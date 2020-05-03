Arkansas officials are preparing the state to live with the reality of COVID-19 even after economic restrictions are lifted.

State officials on Saturday afternoon said they have focused on the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) and contact tracing. They also encouraged Arkansans to keep following the 6-foot social distancing rule and wearing face masks in public, as federal officials have predicted the virus to surge in the fall.

The Saturday announcement followed announcements over the week of the state lifting restrictions on bars, restaurants and gyms with social distancing guidelines.

Arkansas on Saturday had 1,312 active COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths from the virus, 100 hospitalizations and 20 people on ventilators. These numbers were within the 3,372 cases recorded in the state since March 11.

The federal government recommends states have a downward trajectory of documented COVID-19 cases in a 14-day period or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period before a phased opening begins. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson cited the overall downward trajectory of cases since April 19 as state officials’ grounds for gradual reopening of service industry jobs throughout the state.

“It’s so low that it’s going to be hard to keep it going down, but we like the overall trajectory rate that we see,” said Hutchinson. Hutchinson said the number of coronavirus cases in the state could “spike at any moment” but that the trends are overall going in the right direction.

Hutchinson in the past week has announced barber shops, tattoo parlors and hair salons on May 6 may reopen and restaurants on May 11 may reopen in-house dining services under social distancing and hygiene guidelines. He will announce state officials’ decision for houses of worship on Monday, he said.

Even with the gradual reopening of services, Hutchinson still hopes the state can continue testing at the increased rate it has been in recent days. He also said testing will be an important factor for daily life in Arkansas, even as cases continue to drop.

“We are preparing for that long-term here in the state of Arkansas by our contact tracing capacity, by our beefing up of our Department of Health infrastructure to be able to meet these challenges if they come back in the fall, to be able to have the level of testing that we need here in the state of Arkansas and to continue to emphasize social distancing and the wearing of masks,” he said.

Hutchinson said there were on Saturday about 180 nurses across the state who are adept to do contact tracing, or tracking the spread of the virus from one person to another. He also said some of the measures enacted in the reopenings, like barber shops and salons taking records of customers, will help with this practice.

Located in Little Rock, the state’s PPE decontaminator will use peroxide to decontaminate up to 80,000 hospital masks per day. It has a turnaround time of up to 72 hours, although officials hope for a 24-hour turnaround.

Arkansas Department of Emergency Management Director AJ Gary said his emergency management team is dividing up the PPE the state is receiving. He also said Emergency Management is working with private companies to provide the public with cloth masks, which he has been asked about as restrictions will begin to be lifted.

“In addition to that, just like the one I’m holding, you can get these locally,” he said, pointing out that private companies across the state are making cloth masks.

And as Arkansans begin to get their hair cut, go to the gym and dine inside restaurants, Department of Health Dr. Nate Smith asked them to continue using the six-foot social distancing guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.

“This is a very cautious approach our state is taking,” Hutchinson said.