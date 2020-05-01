The City of Pine Bluff will host Spring Garden Week from May 9-16. The Pine Bluff Community Garden, 1100 S. Cherry St., will be open to the public from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The purpose is to promote physical activity, healthy eating, and the beautification of Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

Residents are invited to tend garden beds at the Community Garden and help prepare them for planting. Once prepared, beds will be available for adoption free. Residents may keep any flowers, fruits or vegetables planted in the beds they adopt and manage. Participants are encouraged to bring their own garden supplies and tools.

Participants will be provided ample space to follow social distancing guidelines due to the garden being located outdoors. Additional protective measures against COVID-19 will be implemented to protect the health and safety of the public, according to the release.