Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE) announced this week that graduates of the Master of Science in Biomedicine (MSB) program will have their degrees conferred through a virtual video commencement.

These 40 students represent the first students to graduate from the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education. The first class from the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (ARCOM) will graduate its new physicians on May 15, 2021.

"We are going to celebrate these students," Kyle D. Parker, CEO of ACHE, said of the biomedicine master’s degree graduates. "In light of COVID-19, we will proceed with the celebration in a ceremony that falls under the safety guidelines as required by this national pandemic."

Parker went on to say although he was disappointed the medical college we will not be able to recognize their achievements in a traditional face-to-face ceremony, the safety and well-being of students, faculty, and staff are at the forefront of every decision.

"It is an honor to have Mayor George McGill as the keynote speaker," ACHE President Brian Kim added. "Mayor McGill has a long history of public service and volunteer work and the way he has led our community with both resilience and passion makes him the perfect person to address our first graduates. We are honored that he was willing to present his address to the students through our virtual ceremony."

The commencement ceremony, originally planned for May 16, at Stubblefield Arena on the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith campus, will now be available on YouTube at 10 a.m. May 16. Students will receive the link via email and the link will also be made available for family and friends on the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education Facebook page.

The keynote address given by Fort Smith Mayor McGill, along with speeches from Parker, Kim, Board of Trustees Chair John Taylor, and MSB Program Director Kenneth Hensley, Ph.D., were recorded in advance. Each graduate will be recognized with a slide displaying their photo and future plans and the official reading of their name. The ceremony will conclude with a photo montage to highlight their year-long work as MSB students.

Following the May 16 ceremony, ACHE students will receive a graduation box that will contain the commemorative program, diploma cover, and a gift from the ACHE Alumni Association.

ACHE is a private, nonprofit institution located on 430 acres in Fort Smith. ACHE’s first college, the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (ARCOM) welcomed its inaugural class of 150 osteopathic medical students in August 2017. Construction is now complete on the new 66,000-square-foot facility that will be the home to Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Physician Assistant degree programs. ACHE is the first and only private institution in Arkansas that is dedicated solely to healthcare and wellness. For more information about the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education and our programs, visit www.acheedu.org.