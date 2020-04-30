The Arkansas State Police plans to restore skills testing for driver’s license applicants Monday, May 4, after being limited due to COVID-19 concerns.

The tests will be limited to applicants who use the state police web site for scheduling a skills test and receive confirmation of the test date and time. Additionally, the tests will only be offered at 12 locations across Arkansas, according to a news release.

The scheduler tool can be accessed at https://www.ark.org/asp_driver_scheduler/

Participants will be required to wear an appropriate face mask covering both the mouth and nose, pass a health assessment survey, and be willing to submit to a body temperature scan. Social distancing practices will be mandatory at all testing sites. The new precautionary measures were developed in conjunction with the Arkansas Department of Health.

On March 18, the Arkansas State Police implemented precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus with temporary and limited adjustments in Class D driver license testing procedures. As the virus threat begins to diminish, the locations for license testing will be limited since many of the city and county facilities used by the state police remain closed to public access.

The continuing COVID-19 pandemic will require Class D skills test applicants to remain inside their vehicle at the open testing sites until a testing agent approaches the vehicle with further instructions, according to the release.

Additional information and pre-requisites for driver license testing can be found at https://asp.arkansas.gov/services-and-programs/detail/driver-examination.