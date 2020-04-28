John Willms, Hot Springs Village resident, recently celebrated his 81st birthday with just a bit of a twist from someone at the HSV post office.

“My son, Kevin, sent me a birthday card last month addressed to just ‘Dad’ and left off the house number and zip code,” said Willms. “It actually got to HSV, but when it arrived at the post office here, someone noticed the problem with the addressee and incomplete address.” He said whomever it was at the office sent it back to my son with a little comment on the back side.

Willms said his son forgot the exact street number and had just written “Dad” as the person to receive the card. “He accidentally tossed it in the mailbox before correcting it.”

“I guess there’s just too many “Dads” on Esplendor Lane,” he joked. Willms said as a young boy he would send cards addressed just to “Grandma” in Greencastle, Indiana. Being a small town of less than 2,000, it would always be delivered.

“Times have changed, Hot Springs Village is a bit larger in population than Small-town, USA. Yes, there are a lot of dads in the Village,” he joked.

Perhaps the spirit of Elvis Presley floats around the HSV post office . . . “Return to Sender” along with a witty note.

“It’s great to see the folks at the post office do have a great sense of humor even in these trying times,” said Willms.



