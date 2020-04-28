After the Times Record reported that the city was set to be fined nearly $500,000, at least two directors expressed that they were not aware the city had missed milestones in the consent decree.

With two milestones missed this year, the city of Fort Smith faces two separate fines. Each fine follows a schedule where the first 30 days have one rate, the next 30 days have a larger rate, and days after that have a still larger rate.

These milestones both fell into Section V of the consent decree which have a fine schedule of one to 30 days at $750 per day, 31 to 60 days at $1,500 per day and more than 60 days at $3,000 per day.

Tuesday marks 118 days since the deadline of Dec. 31, 2019. Each milestone the city missed has a fine of $238,500 for a total of $477,000.

The Times Record reached out to City Administrator Carl Geffken to ask if there was a point in time where he informed the board. Geffken responded that he told the board during a study session in February or March.

Times Record staff reviewed both the regular meetings and study sessions during that time period and could not find such a statement on record.

One other board member was aware of the city falling five miles short of the requirements and that the city would be fined because of it.

According to past annual reports, this is the first time in five years that the city has been out of compliance with the decree.

Geffken, along with AquaLaw attorney Paul Calamita, have been attempting to get the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to adjust the time frame of the consent decree since 2018.

In January, Geffken traveled to Dallas to speak with the regional EPA representative Ken McQueen. At that meeting, Geffken laid out what the city was willing to do, but the EPA did not agree to any changes to the decree.

It is unclear if the missed milestones were due to the flood of 2019, but that’s a point that could work in the city’s favor if the EPA agrees to discussing any alterations to Fort Smith’s consent decree.

The next board of directors meeting is Tuesday, May 5 and some directors will have questions regarding these fines at that time.