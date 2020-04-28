Citing an effort for quick action, the new chairman of the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association board of directors said Tuesday the board took on “too much, too soon” at its special meeting Monday, April 20.

The board abolished the board’s governance committee and finance committee, but tabled some other items. A new finance and planning committee replaces the former finance committee.

“Due to the timing of Monday’s special board meeting and the ambitious desires of the majority of the board of directors, I recognize that the board took on too much, too soon,” chair Diana Podawiltz said in a statement posted Tuesday with the board packet.

Documents for the April 20 meeting were solely available in print form on that day. “This was due to the fact that the newly sworn-in board members did not have POA provided electronic devices or access to their POA email accounts,” she said.

The April 20 board packet is now available at https://explorethevillage.com/members/governance/board-of-directors/.

“We assure you that going forward, you will receive proper advance documentation as it is our full intention to be as transparent as possible without violating the confidentiality requirements of sensitive matters addressed in our Bylaws, Article IX, Section 3,” Podawiltz said.

The electronic board packet from the special board meeting does not contain background information for some items on the agenda for an executive session on Monday, April 27. Other items will be discussed at May public meetings.

Also, chief executive officer Lesley Nalley told the board a request for $3 million in federal aid has been approved. The aid will either be a forgivable loan or must be paid back with 1-percent interest, depending on future circumstances.

In abolishing the governance committee, the motion read by vice chairman Lloyd Sherman said the 7-member board can fill the duties.

“With a board of this size, if all members consider themselves a ‘working board,’ there is no need for a board within a board,” he read. “Additionally, the governance committee, in its 3 years of existence, has many times referred to itself as the ‘conscience of the board.’ This is not only insulting to the balance of its directors, but to the Hot Springs Village property owners that elected them.”

Opinions, ideas and experiences of all directors are equally valuable. A full team effort among the board is the sole way to create a “synergistically dynamic governing board,” the motion concluded.

The new finance and planning committee has broader, multi-layered duties, compared to the former finance committee. These include finance, accounting and strategic planning.

Its charter directs the committee to work with the corporate secretary in the creation of Village goals. Goals will provide guidance to the general manager/chief executive officer in establishing the GM/CEO’s measurable and meaningful objectives, strategies and tactics in reaching the goals, the charter says.

Former board director Marcy Mermel is the corporate secretary and parliamentarian.

Several items were tabled on April 20; among these were motions on the Comprehensive Master Plan, the CMP advisory committee and the marketing committee.

Director Nancy Luehring moved to adjourn the meeting, saying she didn’t have enough time to study the material. It was defeated, with director Tormey Campagna joining her in the 2-4 vote.

Vice chair Lloyd Sherman moved to abolish the governance committee, calling it a “board within the board.” Campagna, a member of the now-defunct committee, denied it was ever considered “the conscience of the board.”

Podawiltz said committee directives often frustrated her while she was a minority member.

Kirk Denger said the governance committee violated POA bylaws since its inception.

The board voted 4-2 to abolish the committee.

Sherman moved to end the Comprehensive Master Plan and all references in POA policies. He said the CMP wasted POA funds and manpower, and it tried to steer the Village toward urbanization.

Luehring said property owners should vote prior to abolishing the CMP.

Campagna felt another plan should be adopted prior to the CMP’s axing.

Nalley feels abolishing the CMP would lead to confusion. “I’m very concerned by the broadness of this measure,” she said.

Director Tucker Omohundro said POA business worked well before the CMP was adopted.

Director Dick Garrison cited POA actions of recent years that undermined Village marketing and led to lawsuits.

Sherman said change is needed. “We need to return to a maintenance organization and not a development organization,” he told directors.

“Be careful of the message you’re sending out here, that we don’t have a plan,” Nalley said.

Podawiltz moved to table discussion until the May 6 work session. The board tabled it 5-1, with Denger voting no.

Podawiltz said the CMP would be on the May 20 monthly agenda.

Sherman moved to abolish the finance committee and replace it with a new standing advisory committee.

Corporate treasurer Dan Aylward supported the concept. “We don’t have a good mechanism right now (for planning ahead),” he said.

Nalley said the finance and planning committee could undermine her ability to do her job, and the ability of chief financial officer Liz Mathis.

Directors killed the finance committee on a 4-2 vote.

Sherman then moved to create the finance and planning committee. Luehring moved to table “until I have time to study the motion.” Campagna seconded the table motion.

Sherman’s motion that aims to improve communication between the board and POA committees was tabled until the May 6 work session.

The board packet can be read at https://explorethevillage.com/members/governance/board-of-directors/. The special April 20 meeting can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRDSNhTF-BU&t=1129s.

Working meetings will be held the first and second Wednesdays each month.