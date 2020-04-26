The Booneville School District is still planning to move into the former Regions Bank building this summer superintendent Trent Goff told the school board last week.

Goff said he and federal programs coordinator Scotty Pierce had worked to remove the teller line in the building before spring break and that school employees would be building a wall inside the building.

Goff added some landscaping has also been completed outside the building.

“We’ve started the process,” said Goff. “Our goal is still to be in there in July at some point. I think once we get going it will move pretty quickly.”

A possible holdup, Goff said, could come from fiber optics that must be run to the building at a time when those installing the lines are in high demand.

During its March meeting the board voted without objection to approve the recommendation from Goff to purchase the former bankd building.

The vote came after Goff explained the school district had received $200,000 of the $300,000 purchase price from the Booneville Education Foundation.

The school district plans to use the building as an administration building and will house Goff, the Federal Programs/Pre-K Director, district testing/curriculum specialist, Special Education Director, the district treasurer/business manager, district bookkeeper, food service director, and two administrative assistants.