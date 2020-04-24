A new contest will let the public choose the next business to come to downtown Hot Springs. “Will You Be My Neighbor” is the new partnership between Lauray's the Diamond Center and The Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce. “When the space two doors down from Lauray's at 406 Central Avenue became available a few weeks ago, I immediately jumped on it,” said Toddy Pitard, owner of Lauray's. “I called Gary Troutman at The Chamber. He and Cole McCaskill came down to look at the space to talk about different ideas of what could go in here. After visiting for a bit, we decided it would be a great idea to let the public choose what they wanted.” “Will You Be My Neighbor” is asking for entrepreneurs to submit their best business ideas for the space to www.willyoubemyneighbordowntown.com. From now until May 1st, anyone can submit their idea. “We want to hear what the public wants downtown,” continued Pitard. “After May 1, we will vet all the submissions and release the top five finalists to the public.” From May 5 to May 15, the people of Hot Springs and Garland County, as well as visitors, will be able to vote for their favorite idea at that same website. Each vote will cost $1, and the public may vote as many times as they'd like. All proceeds raised will be donated to the SupportSpaCity.com match fund that is providing grocery assistance to people in Garland County who have experienced a loss or reduction of employment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To make things just a little more interesting, Lauray's will be giving away a $1,000 shopping spree to one lucky member of the public who votes. The shopping spree winner will be randomly selected from all of the votes that are cast for the winning business idea. The winning business idea and the winner of the $1,000 Lauray's shopping spree will be announced on Facebook Live on May 18th! “We at the Chamber applaud Toddy for his innovative ideas and appreciate him letting us work together to try to make this a fun and exciting thing for anyone who chooses to participate,” said Chamber CEO Gary Troutman. “With the two movies about Mr. Rogers having been released recently, the “neighbor” angle seemed like a natural concept to build around for this unique opportunity.” “And, aside from the contest, this is a tremendous retail location in the heart of downtown on one of the “Top 10 Streets in America” as recognized a few years ago by the American Planning Association.” For more information, visit www.willyoubemyneighbordowntown.com. The Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce is Hot Springs' leading advocate and champion for business. For further information, contact Mara Kuhn at 501.321.1700 or mara.kuhn@growinghotsprings.com