In an effort to support Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s push to administer 3,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) tests in 48 hours, Fort Smith’s drive-thru testing facility at Ben Geren Park extended its hours on Friday and Saturday.

During his daily press briefing on Thursday, Hutchinson announced an initiative to increase the number of tests in Arkansas.

"If you think you have symptoms, don’t wait — get tested," he urged all Arkansans.

In order to answer questions of testing capacity, Hutchinson announced this initiative so that anyone who feels the need to get tested for COVID-19 will be able to.

Hutchinson also said he believed that the surge in testing would help the state get a better grasp on how many positive virus cases are in the state and if the state is ready to reopen.

During Friday’s briefing, many asked if the governor had spoken with hospitals, stating that several had expressed surprise at his announcement. Hutchinson responded that he had spoken to several hospitals, but Health Secretary Nate Smith and his team were in touch with many more.

For each test, there are swabs and media to hold the sample, and there’s also personal protective equipment (PPE). As long as hospitals and testing sites have the test kits and the PPE available, test will be able to be administered.

Dr. Lee Johnson of Baptist Health stated, "Fort Smith wants to do its part in this surge of testing."

The testing facility at Ben Geren park is a drive-thru facility that allows patients to remain in their car while heath care professionals administer the test.

The test for COVID-19 is similar to testing for the flu, in which a swab is inserted up the nose to collect a sample. The turnaround for a test is 24 to 48 hours.

In the state of Arkansas, tests go to the state lab, commercial labs or the lab at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

The average number of tests that these labs process is approximately 1,000 tests per day. This 48-hour test surge is an effort by the governor to get the average up to 1,500 tests per day.

The testing facility will be open until 5 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.