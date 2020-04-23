After Tuesday’s Fort Smith Board of Directors meeting, City Administrator Carl Geffken responded to Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton’s question regarding if Fort Smith would be allowed an extension on the consent decree due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with a no.

Since the flood and the coronavirus pandemic are disasters outside the control of the city, Morton asked if the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had granted an extension to Fort Smith’s consent decree.

According to a press release on Wednesday, “The City has left no stone unturned in its efforts to get relief from the no longer appropriate consent decree requirements and the unaffordable costs those unfunded federal mandates represent.”

Geffken stated that the reason Fort Smith was not considered eligible for an extension due to the pandemic was because Arkansas was one of eight states that did not issue an official stay-at-home order.

When asked the reasoning behind not issuing a stay-at-home order, Gov. Asa Hutchinson stated that he wanted to protect commerce in Arkansas. With regional shutdowns, Hutchinson stated that there was too much travel between regions to issue such an order.

Geffken stated that the City issued a letter to the Arkansas court of appeals requesting that the EPA reconsider the requirements for the consent decree, but the suggestion was to deny the request.

The same press release said, “We have exhausted all avenues to get a change in the consent decree.”

The board of directors approved a contract with Hawkins-Weir to carry out the five-phase plan to repair water treatment plants and a pump station that were damaged in the flood of spring 2019.

According to Utility Director Lance McAvoy, the flood impacted the Sunnymede walking trail, P Street and J Street water treatment plants as well as the Fort Smith Park pump station.

Previously, the board approved phases one through three in previous meetings, but none of the work had started yet. The contract presented Tuesday night was for all five phases and would award the design and inspection to Hawkins-Weir and the work itself to Van Horne.

This work will be funded by FEMA as a part of federal relief for the damage.

According to Geffken, Fort Smith is set to receive $7.3 million for the city and $4 million through the Port Authority for a total of $11.3 million.

This will be for the levy and port erosion as well as the utility repairs.