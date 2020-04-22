Rockline’s chief operating officer said last week his company is getting closer to producing disinfecting wipes at the company’s Booneville and Springdale facilities.

"We ran production trials last week in both Springdale and Booneville, and these were very successful due to the tireless efforts of the factory operators in both locations, and trial team from our product development groups," Nick Santoleri said.

Santoleri said Rockline has received approval from the Environmental Protection Agency to produce the product following internal stability testing.

The holdup now is simply a supply issue, Santoleri said.

"We are currently trying to secure raw materials as the global pandemic has challenged the supply-demand balance globally," he said.

Santoleri said company officials expect to be in production in both facilities in early May.

Rockline’s wipes are created in completely climate controlled, air filtered, positive pressure environment process that got its start in Booneville 10 years ago.

Since then, Rockline’s Springdale facility has also been upgraded to a controlled environment production and the company’s Russellville facility was constructed for the system, Santoleri has stated.

The Booneville facility began producing baby and personal care wipes in 2007.