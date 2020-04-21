The 2020 tax auction season in Arkansas has been cancelled due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land made the announcement April 20. The season’s early auctions had already been canceled. This announcement cancels the remaining auctions for this year.

“Our office must meet certain statutory requirements to conduct tax auctions. Since we are uncertain how long the pandemic will last, we are currently unable to carry out those requirements at this time,” Land said. “Therefore, we have cancelled the remainder of the 2020 auction season, which usually lasts through September.”

“Due to increasing concerns about public health, and in an abundance of caution, we have cancelled all travel until further notice,” he said.

Properties that were scheduled to be offered at auction this year will be offered in 2021. Most counties will feature a single, longer auction. Counties that typically have large, all-day auctions will have two auction dates: an early-spring date for the 2020 parcels, and their regular auction later in the schedule, according to the news release.

The COSL office continues to monitor the developing health situation.

“The governor and Arkansas health officials have continued to offer sound advice with great transparency,” Land said. “We encourage all Arkansans to follow those directives and advice.”

The 2021 auction schedule is available on the COSL website, www.cosl.org.