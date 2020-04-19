Area filmmakers and law enforcement officials are seeking video footage, photographs and information from the public to be included in a new documentary based on the 1995 disappearance of a 6-year-old Alma girl.

Directed by Van Buren High School graduate and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Devon Parks and produced by 5 Star Productions, NLA Productions and Mad Possum Pictures, “Still Missing Morgan” is being created as a multi-part documentary that re-examines the Morgan Nick case. Nick disappeared from the Wofford Field ball park in Alma after playing in a sandbox on the evening of June 9, 1995, and has yet to be found; Wofford Field was located in what is now a parking lot near the Alma sports complex.

“We’re seeking anything from anyone who was at the same ballfields where Morgan was kidnapped before, on or after June 9, 1995,” Parks said. “If you attended those fields regularly, or even once around that time, and you took photos or videos, you may have a valuable piece to the puzzle that no one has ever seen before.

“People don’t realize that it’s possible the person who took Morgan probably visited this location several times before and/or after June 9, 1995,” he added. “That’s why it’s so important to take a moment and check what you may have. It could help solve Morgan’s case.”

Anyone with submissions or information can contact the filmmakers at StillMissingMorgan.com. Those providing videos and photographs that are deemed usable for the documentary will be compensated, the site states.

“If you have any photos or videos of anything suspicious at that time, it could be related,” Parks said. “Don’t hesitate to contact us.”

Estimated to include at least five 60-minute episodes, the “Still Missing Morgan” documentary will be formatted specifically for online streaming services and will include interviews with law enforcement officials, the Nick family and others, as well as “dramatic recreations” and information from law enforcement that previously wasn’t released to the public, Parks said.

“In the series, we feature exclusive family interviews from members who’ve never spoken to anyone publicly about the experience, as well as a few who haven’t spoken since 1995,” he said. “We also follow along with several law enforcement agencies, including the Alma Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“And we want this to be accessible in the broadest format possible in hopes more people will see it and the information it provides,” added Parks. “We’re expected to wrap the documentary by the end of summer, but we don’t have a definite deadline at this point.”

Lugene Armstrong, executive producer for 5 Star Productions, said he hopes the documentary can provide or uncover critical information to the Morgan Nick case.

"I'm from Fort Smith, and I have two daughters who are around Morgan's age," he said. "Like a lot of people from our area, I can still remember where I was when I heard about Morgan's abduction."

For the 30-year-old Parks, becoming part of the team that is creating the “Still Missing Morgan” documentary has been rewarding in more ways than one.

“Morgan’s story is one I grew up knowing very well,” he said. “When it happened, I remember how much tighter my parents watched over my brothers and I, especially at little league ball games. To be a part of the team who is telling her story in a broader scope than it ever has been before, that is something I take very seriously and something that is very special to me.

“And coming from a narrative filming background, recreations of events for the documentary were very important to me,” added Parks, who directed and wrote the 2018 feature film, “The Riot Act,” and once worked for acclaimed Hollywood director/producer Ridley Scott. “It was crucial that we execute these in the proper style and accuracy and create engaging visuals for the viewer. That (will be) combined with archival, never-before-seen footage and sit-down and follow-along interviews with key figures.”

Armstrong praised the creative efforts of Parks, calling him "amazing," caring and compassionate.

"There's no one better to tell Morgan's story," he said of Parks. "Devon has devoted a year of his life to this project, and it's going to be something special."

Like Parks and Armstrong, Colleen Nick, who is Morgan’s mother and the founder of the Alma-based Morgan Nick Foundation, is optimistic that “Still Missing Morgan” will be completed and viewed by the public this year.

“This June will be the 25th anniversary of Morgan’s disappearance, so for us as a family, the documentary is another opportunity to find Morgan,” Colleen said. “The documentary is something we’ve never tried in the past, although when the producers first approached me about the documentary, ‘No’ was my first answer.

“I said that initially because I’m not one to go outside of law enforcement because we have such a great law-enforcement community,” she added. “I told law enforcement that I had said ‘No,’ but they said, ‘Well, let’s go ahead and meet them to talk about it.’ So after months of conversations, we moved forward with this documentary.”

Colleen admitted that she is “thrilled” the documentary is set to include visual submissions from the public.

“Maybe there’s someone who saw something at the ballpark or even downtown that maybe law enforcement may not have yet seen yet,” she said. “If anyone saw or heard or knows of something that happened between June 7-12, 1995, and it seemed odd or it just didn’t seem right, those people are being asked to come forward with the information to help.”

Since establishing the Morgan Nick Foundation in 1996, Colleen, her staff and supporters have worked to help find missing children and adults. Located at 1243 U.S. 71 North in Alma, the foundation’s office now includes 10 staff members, who receive tips and information “all of the time,” Colleen said.

“Out of the 580 missing individuals we had from the last quarter, about 300 were between the ages of 13-17,” she said. “We don’t like the term ‘runaway,’ because there’s so many factors that happen today. There’s online enticement to leave home and there’s other variables. And three days is all it takes for exploitation to happen — only three days.”

Colleen was quick to call the recovery of missing individuals a collaborative effort.

“With law enforcement, the media, social media and families all doing their part, kids are able to come home and adults are able to be found,” she said. “And that’s what we need for Morgan. She needs to be found."

Colleen then paused for a couple of seconds.

“This might sound a little strange, but with the documentary and all, I think we’re closer to finding Morgan than we have ever been before,” she said. “Morgan needs to be found. That is what we have been fighting for, because Morgan is a daughter, a sister, a friend and a granddaughter. Morgan is definitely worth fighting for, and we just want to bring her home.”