Monday the city of Mountainburg may have set or broken some records for the community as the city council held its meeting on the two-year anniversary of the tornado that touched down on Friday 13, 2018, and did considerable damage under the cloak of darkness in the evening hours.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and social distancing requirements, Mayor Susan Wilson and the council convened the meeting outside in front of city hall with a brisk breeze blowing on a cloudy evening with temperatures in the mid-40s. There’s no telling when, or even if, Mountainburg has held a council meeting in the great outdoors before, but if they have, it probably occurred before most of us were born. Most of the six council members sat in their vehicles to attempt to stay warm as Wilson utilized a mic and PA system to speak to them and other city administration employees.

The other possible record was the nine minutes and 26 seconds it took from the prayer to the Pledge of Allegiance and for the council members to make it through the agenda.

There was a short discussion on the Financial Report and a motion made. No adjustment to the budget was necessary and it did not require a resolution.

The main agenda item listed under New Business was for the city of Mountainburg to approve online payments for water and sewer. A motion was made and seconded, creating Ordinance 2020-002 establishing online credit card payments for water and wastewater bills and to establish convenience fees with such payments.

PayStar will be the vendor handling the payment processing. Online payments will have a $3 flat convenience fee charged to all transactions, regardless of the balance. Wilson stated that a lot of other utility payment processing companies had graduated fees that varied with the amount due.

After the meeting, Wilson explained that COVID-19 was only partly responsible for the need to pay the water and sewer bills remotely.

She said, "We had been talking about it. I ran an online Facebook poll a year ago, right after I got in office. It was kind of important, but not really. It’s become really important now."

Now that Ordinance 2020-002 is in place, Wilson planned to call PayStar Tuesday to begin the process for accepting payments. She hopes payments can be processed as soon as Monday, April 20. Check the city’s website for updates: https://cityofmountainburg.com/ and on Mountainburg’s Facebook page.

In other news, Mountainburg’s fire and police departments are helping deliver student meals. City Councilwoman Lori Rogers also delivers meals to senior citizens as part of The Area Agency on Aging.