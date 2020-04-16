A complaint alleging a Fort Smith police dispatcher used “offensive and inappropriate” language in the background of a phone call has prompted the Police Department to order an internal investigation of the matter.

Police Chief Danny Baker ordered the review over the weekend after hearing the complaint, which alleges a dispatcher screamed derogatory swear words in the background of a phone call. The employee whose actions are in question was sent home on administrative leave, according to a statement from Baker.

The review comes about eight months after former police dispatcher Donna Reneau on Aug. 24 told newspaper carrier Debbie Stevens to “shut up” before she drowned. The caller in a Facebook post said she believed the incident warrants a more serious response than the verbal warning she was promised since she believes it’s “a reoccurring issue” in light of the August dispatch call.

Police spokesperson Aric Mitchell declined to comment on the allegations in light of the incident between Reneau and Stevens other than that they see the allegations as “a serious situation” and are acting accordingly.

Baker in his statement said he is unable to comment on the matter until the investigation is completed. Mitchell said he expects the investigation to be completed and the audio released on Friday.

The caller allegedly called 911 in reference to a wreck. She said she “could barely hear” what the dispatcher was saying at first because she was laughing.

“As I was explaining to her what happened the person beside her yells ’that stupid f****** c***’ so loud that I quit talking because there’s no way the lady was able to hear me,“ the caller said in her Faccebook post. The dispatcher then apologized to her while laughing, she stated.

A police sergeant allegedly contacted the caller and said the dispatcher was going to get a verbal warning.

Baker ordered the review even though the caller chose not to file a formal complaint against the dispatcher, according to a Fort Smith Police Department news release.

“In my Leadership C19 video, I asked our citizens to be kind to one another. I am holding our employees to that standard as well,” he said in his statement. “This is a serious issue and is being handled as such.”

Police on Dec. 20 cleared Reneau of criminality in the dispatch call and stated they would not have fired her based on their interpretation of how rules for city employees applied to the incident. The City of Fort Smith Human Resources policies state “intentional and improper conduct in dealing with the public, including but not limited to, discourtesy over the telephone” can be subject to disciplinary action “ranging from a verbal warning to reprimand to discharge/termination of employment.”

Police in their review of the incident identified that “some call takers are making inappropriate comments or being generally rude” to callers.