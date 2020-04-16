In their respective meetings on Tuesday both the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority (FCRA) and the Planning Commission passed a block Planned Zoning District (PZD) for the Historic District of Fort Chaffee.

The FCRA held its first telecommunication meeting in order to comply with social distancing guidelines on Tuesday.

The Planning Commission met in the same room as the board of directors met in the Convention Center Tuesday night.

During the FCRA meeting, Connor Threet presented the changes a proposed change to the Master Development Guidelines would mean for the Historic District to the board. The changes Threet mentioned were the landscaping requirements, monument signs, dual post signs, banners, flood lights and parking lots.

In the application for the PZD, it requires an amendment to the Master Development Guidelines.

According to Threet, banners and floodlights would only be put up by FCRA and the city of Fort Smith. This is to ensure uniformity of lighting and ensure banners on lightposts are for promotional use.

Previously, signage was limited, but Threet stated that these new guidelines would allow for monument signs and dual post signs. A monument sign has stone work holding up the signage so that it appears more permanent.

This block rezoning would include the barracks and two of the long warehouse-like building in Fort Chaffee. This area is noted as the Legacy, Enterprise and Warehouse districts.

Two businesses within the block were excluded from the rezoning, Fort Smith Brewing Company and Rowe Sheet Metal.

In the Planning Commission packet, notes from the neighborhood meeting stated that Steve Beam and Rod Blake were in opposition to the rezoning because their properties had not received a PZD from the city. Quentin Willard questioned why JKC Cellars was not included in the PZD.

Attorney for Blake and Beam, John Alford, spoke up at the Planning Commission meeting to draw similarities between the denial of his clients rezoning request and the one before the commission Tuesday.

According to the meeting notes, JKC was not included because it was outside the boundaries of the PZD.

John Coats, owner of JKC, stated that he was given the opportunity to opt in, but when he decided to take the offer he was told it was too late.

During the Planning Commission meeting, Planning Director Maggie Rice stated that this rezoning was an effort to streamline the process for businesses to establish themselves in Fort Chaffee.

Even though the question was raised as to if this was the same issue that caused a lawsuit previously, FCRA Attorney Dalton Person stated that some of the business owners suing the FCRA were in on this rezoning.