The Lt. Samuel Cherry Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Colonists (DAC) elected new officers at the February meeting.

Honorary State Regent, Frankie Ochsner installed officers: Jerrie Townsend, Regent; Teresa Clark, Vice-Regent, Catherine Fortney, Chaplain, Mary Ford, Secretary; Betty Harp, Treasurer and Jayne Spears, Registrar.

Regent Townsend earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Education degree from Arkansas State University and Master of Library and Information Studies degree from The University of Oklahoma.

In Broken Arrow, Okla., she served on the City Council from 1990-1997 and was elected vice-mayor. She was appointed to the Indian Council Governments and 1984 City of Tulsa Flood Task Force. Townsend was the first female president of the Broken Arrow Historical Society and was inducted into the Broken Arrow Hall of Fame in 1996, according to a news release.

She retired as the library director for the three campuses of Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas. She was elected president of the Arkansas Library Association and chair of ArkLink, the Arkansas academic librarians’ consortium. Named Stuttgart campus Outstanding Employee for 2001-2002, she represented the college on the County Records Preservation Committee, according to the release.

Townsend was president of the North Arkansas County Library Board and charter president of the Grand Prairie Genealogical Society. A multiple Paul Harris Fellow, Townsend served as Stuttgart Rotary Club president and assistant district governor.

She served as an officer for John Eliot Chapter, Colonial Dames 17th Century; Arkansas State Secretary DAC; treasurer, Huguenot Society Arkansas; Arkansas State Society Secretary, Daughters Colonial Wars; and a member of the board of directors, of the Arkansas Genealogical Society.

Other memberships include Jamestowne Society, Magna Charta Dames and Barons, Colonial Dames of America, Dames of the Court of Honor, United States Daughters War 1812, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Daughters of Union Veterans Civil War, Guild of Colonial Artisans and Tradesmen, Hereditary Society of Teachers and numerous other genealogical and historical organizations.

Details: Jerrie Townsend at jerriet51@icloud.com.