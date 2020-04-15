On March 3, the Fort Smith Board of Directors blocked two properties in Chaffee Crossing from being rezoned with the understanding that the current lawsuit would be appealed. Now the lawsuit will be taking a different direction.

Nathan Mendenhall, attorney for several business owners in Chaffee Crossing against the rezoning, stated he had initially intended to file an appeal on the court decision to not try the case. At the March 3 meeting, At-large Director Kevin Settle told the rest of the board that Mendenhall might not file that appeal.

During the April 7 meeting, Settle brought up that it had been over a month and the appeal had not been filed. Settle and At-large Director Robyn Dawson both asked the four directors who blocked the ordinance to bring it back to the table.

According to Settle, the City of Fort Smith is being sued by the owners of the properties in question.

Mendenhall shared that there were two options when the judge made his pre-case decision. The first option was to appeal to the higher court while the second was to recommence the case.

In reviewing their case, Mendenhall said that his clients should have the opportunity to present their case in a trail. Previously, no evidence was presented as the judge ruled that there was insufficient information.

On Monday, sources said Mendenhall filed a request to recommence the case against the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority (FCRA).

When the Times Record reached out to the FCRA, they were unaware the suit had been refiled.

In a letter dated March 12, the attorney for Steve Beam and Rod Blake, John Alford, asked the FCRA to provide a land swap. The letter cited a previous land swap between the FCRA and Carole King that moved King from the historic district.

Dalton Person, attorney for the FCRA, responded to Alford’s letter, concluding that “the FCRA played no part in the adverse decision made by the City of Fort Smith and cannot be held liable for the City's actions.”

On April 2, Alford filed an appeal against the Fort Smith Board of Directors’ decision to deny the request for rezoning. Both Blake and Beam requested that the City of Fort Smith grant the rezoning by bringing the issue before the board of directors again.

This refiling of the business owners’ lawsuit raised the question for the FCRA of what they will do in regards to Blake and Beam’s properties and the group of business owners in the historic district of Fort Chaffee.