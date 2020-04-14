Ensuring those who enjoy Hot Springs Village lakes are either members or sponsored guests remains a priority for the Property Owners’ Association lakes committee.

Among numerous matters discussed by the committee at its April meeting last Wednesday, members discussed ways to do so.

One prospect is a check-in site on the road to Lake Balboa Beach for the Independence Day weekend. A similar effort after last year’s Independence celebration proved fruitful preventing unauthorized usage of the beach, members and liaisons said.

“That proved to be very effective,” recreation committed liaison Don Langston said.

The committee opened its meeting to the public via Zoom video, due to COVID-19 virus concerns.

In other matters, Meredith said the planned fishing tag contest will be postponed because of COVID-19. A lakes seminar that was planned for April 23 will not be held on that date for the same reason, and probably will be cancelled this year.

In other business, lakes are full, with the exception of Granada, which had been drawn down. Last week Granada was 7 inches down, but lakes ecology and fisheries manager Brad Meredith expected it to fill quickly from recent rainfall.

Estrella was in final dredging stages at the time of Meredith’s report, and the company is ready to work on Lake Granada.

The proposed rip rap on a Balboa island is on hold, as there was not a lot of contractor interest in the project. “We will revisit in the fall if funding allows for it,” Meredith said.

Diana Podawiltz expressed fear of losing the island from erosion if the work is not done this year.

Can anything temporarily be done to protect the island, such as sandbags?

The staff had discussed placing dredging bags around the island to stabilize the isle, but received some opposition from owners because of appearance, Meredith said. He fears sandbags might receive similar opposition. And transporting a heavy load could be problematic.

The department has been studying developing Cortez Golf Course No. 4 pond for a nursery pond. Upon review, it is at this time, Meredith said, as it would first need dredging to remove sediment.

This summer staff will evaluate the pond for possible future dredging, along with the Village’s lakes.

A nursery pond could provide feeder fish, to promote growth of larger fish.

The state Game and Fish Commission might allow the POA to buy fish from a distributor starting next year. The commission provides a list of fish species that may be placed in the state’s waters.

Also, Meredith told the committee the department will soon be treating Lake Maria for water weeds.



