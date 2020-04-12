Impoverished clients who on Thursday came to Antioch for Youth & Family for food had one thing in common: they took social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus seriously.

That, and they were conscious of the needs of those who live close to them.

"Everybody just needs to chip in on everything and help each other out," said Charles Knauls, who pulled around to the back of the food pantry with is girlfriend, Tonna Boyd. Knauls said he’s living on disability income and that Boyd has applied for disability.

Knauls and Boyd are two of the almost one in four people who live in poverty in Fort Smith — a statistic that contributes to Sebastian County’s social vulnerability during man-made and natural disasters, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index ranks counties’ vulnerabilities to disasters ranging from pandemics to tornadoes on a scale of 0.0 to 1, with 1 being the most susceptible. Vulnerability levels are based on poverty, housing quality, education levels and access to transportation.

Sebastian County — two-thirds of which resides in Fort Smith — was ranked in the 0.6-0.8 group in the Index. It’s the most populated county in Arkansas in this group — a group outdone by only a handful of counties throughout the United States.

"(We had) issues in Sebastian County prior to COVID-19," said Antioch Director Charolette Tidwell, who in 2019 facilitated an Urban Institute food insecurity study that cited transportation, housing cost burdens and a lack of well-paying jobs as contributing factors to the 20% food insecurity rate in the county.

Concerns among the poor in Fort Smith, those who work with them, and healthcare professionals are two-fold. One is the ever-present concern of healthcare access for poor people, said Fort Smith and Southwest EMS Director Dr. Lee Johnson. It’s compounded by Tidwell’s concern that some people in Fort Smith aren’t being tested for the virus, which often leaves its carriers with either mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.

The other is access to daily needs such as income, food and transportation at a time when many working-class jobs have either closed or scaled back, and gatherings are restricted to 10 people or fewer.

"Every area you can think of is intensified," said 100 Families Director Karen Phillips, who works to provide services to more than 140 at-risk families in Sebastian County.

’Just stay away’

The coronavirus, which causes the potentially deadly disease COVID-19, has prompted stern and sometimes extreme warnings from health officials — and the poor in Fort Smith are paying attention.

A 100 Families survey taken at the beginning of the outbreak in Arkansas showed families in the program were generally more concerned about the virus itself than access to food, childcare or employment. This response was at the beginning of the outbreak of the virus in Arkansas, which across the U.S. had killed 18,559 Saturday.

The virus on Saturday afternoon had affected a confirmed 1,228 people throughout Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

"I have several clients who have said, ‘I’m scared my children will get sick,’ or ‘I’m scared I’ll get sick and won’t be able to take care of my children. I have no one else to take care of my children,’" Phillips said. "There’s this fear from people who are in poverty because they know they lack resources and they know they lack support systems."

The number of confirmed cases in Sebastian County — nine, as of Saturday afternoon — is low compared to other populated areas in the state and to the estimated more than 1,000 tests given out. Johnson explained this could be because counties such as Logan, Franklin and Crawford in Arkansas, and Sequoyah and LeFlore in Oklahoma use Fort Smith for testing. Healthcare workers at Fort Smith’s two hospitals and its testing site ask anyone who might have the disease if they have symptoms, if they’ve been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus or have traveled to a "hot spot" for the virus, Johnson said.

But Tidwell, who was formerly a nurse at what is now Baptist Health, expressed concerns about the spread of the disease among the impoverished. Up to 25% of people who get the coronavirus won’t have any symptoms, according to the CDC.

"Just stay away," Knauls said. "There’s no contact."

When it comes to access to healthcare, Johnson said the coronavirus "is similar to other healthcare issues" for poor people. He said he and others in healthcare want to increase access to healthcare and communication to the disadvantaged when it comes to the pandemic.

Tidwell is also concerned about the number of tests in Sebastian County despite Mercy Hospital and Baptist spokespeople saying they have enough tests. If a person isn’t tested, Tidwell said, it allows that person — who may have either mild symptoms or no symptoms — to spread it to at-risk populations such as the elderly or those with autoimmune diseases.

Johnson said getting more testing to Sebastian County and throughout the U.S. is a "big concern" to him. But he also said Mercy and Baptist have provided "high-quality healthcare" during the pandemic.

"In regard to testing, we’re not asking questions about insurance or things like that," he said. "We’re testing people we feel like need to be tested regardless of socioeconomic factors."

’Damage Control’

Many of the poor’s struggles are not found in the virus itself, but in what the virus has done to daily life.

State officials since the onset of the outbreak in the state have ordered the shut down or scale-back of businesses in the service industry, thus contributing to the tens of thousands of unemployment claims filed in the state. Some businesses have had to close their doors because of a lack of revenue, while others including 24-hour grocery stores have significantly limited their hours.

As it follows, the struggles of the poor are found in a long line of unemployment claims that comes from an overwhelmed Arkansas Department of Workforce Services. They’re seen in school breakfasts and lunches that are harder for children to get because the school buses, like the schools, aren’t operating. They’re found in restaurants that have closed their doors, leaving waitresses without incomes to provide for their families.

The number of 100 Families clients with stable employment fell 14% while the number of clients in a "crisis" employment situation rose 21%, according to records.

"It’s more difficult for a person in poverty to access these services every day," said Phillips.

The estimated number of food-insecure children in Sebastian County is more severe than the number of overall people — one in four, according to Urban Institute. According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, county residents on average spend 31% of their household income on transportation. Urban Institute cited transportation as a contributing factor to food insecurity.

Fort Smith Public Schools as of Thursday were feeding on average more than 3,000 children each day. Some FSPS Board of Education members at the beginning of the outbreak in the state suggested loading school buses with meals to give to students at the bus stops, where they would normally be picked up to go to school. FSPS Communication Director Zena Featherston Marshall said school officials are still considering this as a possibility but are considering if social distancing requirements would be broken for it to happen.

In the meantime, the poor in Fort Smith are looking out for children, even if they aren’t their own. Boyd said she and Knauls give food to other families.

"We don’t know if the kids are getting fed right," she said.

Outside of food, services like unemployment have become more difficult to access for the impoverished, Phillips said. Obstacles like a lack of internet and a busier home life because children are home from school intensify these struggles, she said.

Because of this, many impoverished have shifted their goals from progress to "damage control," Phillips said.

"We can’t help you move from A to Z right now, but we can keep you from going backwards," she said.

’Hard to reach’

Like the problems that have risen out of the coronavirus pandemic, the suggested solutions focus on medical and social services at both the top and the ground level.

In the daily lives of poor people in Fort Smith, the anecdotes may come later rather than soon.

"The solution is very hard to reach right now," Phillips said. "Every nonprofit is scrambling, especially case managers, to stay in contact with their clients."

Knauls said he has had to manage and do what he can to save money. He said he believes the income and living situations caused by the virus will get worse.

"We need help, and everybody needs help with people losing jobs and all of that," Boyd said.

Even the services offered have adapted. 100 Families now has video meetings for its partners about how to best serve clients. Antioch now has "drop and knock" and drive-thru services, which Knauls and Boyd used Thursday.

As for the virus itself, Tidwell said she wants better testing and diagnostics — and if not that, at least a clearer picture of these healthcare aspects — in Sebastian County. Johnson said he has seen healthcare workers in Fort Smith have equal access to tests "as any other county in the state."

Johnson also said it’s difficult to determine how the impoverished in Fort Smith will be affected by the coronavirus.

"It’s hard to make things universally apply, because floods are different than tornadoes, are different than hurricanes, are markedly different than pandemics," Johnson said. "This is a different kind of natural disaster we’re experiencing."

Nonetheless, Tidwell said the factors Sebastian County struggled in before the virus — transportation, housing and poverty -- make the current situation dire.

"It becomes a fearful time for us when we see that COVID-19, by testing and diagnostics, is actually in our community," she said. "It’s a critical time."