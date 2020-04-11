Approved by the Booneville School Board in December, installation of a more secure entry system to the school buildings began last week.

A crew from the Little Rock office of Progressive Technologies was on campus installing the locking system on the doors in what was a scheduled time rather than taking advantage of not having students in the building.

The system will include a key-card reader which teachers and staff will use to gain entry. Anyone else seeking to enter will have to be “buzzed in” by a school employee who will have a camera feed to see who is requesting entry.

When the project was approved Superintendent of Schools Trent Goff said the decision to install the system stemmed from a recent recommendation from Governor Asa Hutchinson’s office and that he had checked with several other area districts and found they already employ a similar system.

“It’s just a safety measure to protect our students,” said Goff.

The system will log who enters a building by tracking key-card use, but employees will not be required to scan their card to exit the building.

The total cost of the system is almost $50,000 plus taxes and will be paid for with money saved in the district’s building fund and from federal funds.

Progressive Technologies is also responsible for the camera system currently in use by the school district.