Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s locations in Fort Smith, Van Buren and many other communities are helping bring a cool refreshment and a smile to those working on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic, according to one official.

The popular smoothies-and-food chain has pledged to donate 100,000 smoothies nationwide to healthcare workers and first responders as part of its #InItTogether campaign as a way of saying thank you to those providing much-needed, often-dangerous services to the community during the coronavirus pandemic, said Nick Crouch, co-CEO of DYNE Hospitality Group and multi-unit franchisee.

“The idea originated as a way to reach out to police officers, medical officials and fire departments — everyone who needs to be recognized for the help they are doing,” he said. “By donating these smoothies, this, hopefully, is brightening up their day and providing a break from all of this that we’re going through.”

Kayliana Long, a shift leader at the Tropical Smoothie Cafe at 2025 Fayetteville Road, Suite A in Van Buren, revealed that she is more than happy to show her support via the donations.

“We’ve had quite a few people from the hospitals and police station come through our drive-thru window; only our drive-thru is open now, and it opens at 7 a.m. Mondays and Fridays, and at 8 a.m. on the other days,” she said. “The smoothies help them because they don’t have to worry about the cost of the smoothies.

“It also helps because our smoothies really fill you up,” Long added. “They tell us that the smoothies help them stay full throughout the day, and they don’t have to worry about getting more food later on.”

Taylor Martinez, senior annual giving officer with Mercy Health Foundation in Fort Smith, said Mercy received 100 smoothies recently.

“Seeing the Fort Smith community rally has been so wonderful, and during stressful times, encouragement comes in many different ways,” Martinez said. “Tropical Smoothie was the perfect pick-me-up treat many of our co-workers needed. Community support has always been central to Mercy’s mission. That support is felt in your prayers and donations, and even smoothies.”

Tropical Smoothie Cafe officials and workers already have handed out more than 53,000 smoothies, and they are expected to reach the 100,000 goal by the weekend, Crouch said. The drive-thru windows of Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations also are offering free smoothies to all nurses and police officers who are either in uniform or show identification, he said.

“Really, it’s not just about the smoothie,” Crouch said. “It’s about thanking those who are on the front line and the first responders. It’s about giving them a five-minute break so they can enjoy a cold, healthy drink with their co-workers and just have a little bit of a break from everything.”

Alma resident Jennifer Moore Halmes praised Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s actions.

“I think it is always amazing for companies to give back to their communities when they can,” said Halmes, whose favorite smoothie is Triple Berry Oat with chia seeds. “But right now, when essential workers might not even have time to sit down and have a proper meal — having to eat out of a vending machine — having something nutritious and healthy, as well as filling, is just an added bonus.”

Crouch said Tropical Smoothie Cafe officials and workers recently have received numerous hand-written notes from doctors, nurses and other individuals in the health and safety fields regarding the smoothie donations.

“The response has been tremendous and touching,” he said. “These notes have thanked us for thinking of them, and that’s been great.

“And that’s our primary initiative — take care of our team, our first responders and all of those on the front line,” Crouch added.

Like others, Crouch takes the COVID-19 situation seriously. He said he also recognizes that the pandemic has caused things “to be so fluid” at the moment.

“Everything changes by the day, and sometimes in the food and hospitality areas, things can change in a matter of a couple hours,” Crouch said. “There might be a district or precinct that closes down, where we can’t deliver to, and so you have to deal with things like that.

“But our jobs as leaders are to be optimistic and to be positive for those on the front line,” he added. “We just need to hunker down and do our best to take care of people. We just need to stay focused, because as the saying goes, this, too, shall pass. We’ll get on the other side of this.”