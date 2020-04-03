Grant

Darsey Medical LLC was incorporated by Joseph Anthony Darsey, 211 N. College St., Sheridan, March 26.

Jefferson

Aron’s Event Catering LLC was incorporated by William Chad Lester, 1314 Homestead Drive, White Hall, March 23.

Black Greatness LLC was incorporated by Laquetta Thompson, 3515 S. Elm St., Pine Bluff, March 28.

Hey You LLC was incorporated by Krystal L. Patterson, 2807 River Road, Redfield, March 28.

T’s Sweet Treats & More LLC was incorporated by Takera Neal, 3206 S. Fir St., #D14, Pine Bluff, March 23.