For Clinton Baker, getting his anti-suicide message out to the country is of paramount importance — even during a global pandemic.

Baker is on a mission to walk from Florida to Alaska with his service dog, Doghee, wheeling a trailer backed by a sign displaying the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. He said getting his message out is arguably more important during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has sparked an economic downturn, prompted officials to close the United States-Canada border, and established shelter-in-place orders in numerous states.

“God sent me on this journey, and he’s going to tell me where to go and where not to go,” Baker said while in Fort Smith on Wednesday.

Baker said he started his journey at the beginning of 2020 after almost dying from suicide himself. He said he has lost his son, father and three youngest brothers to suicide, which in 2018 was the cause of more than 48,000 deaths in the U.S. Arkansas in 2018 averaged 18.3 suicides per 100,000 people according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state suicide rate combined with Baker’s former residency in Fort Smith led him to include the city in his trek.

“It was worth coming to this state,” he said.

Baker believes the coronavirus outbreak will lead to more suicides. President Donald Trump at a March 23 news conference predicted a spike in suicides during the outbreak. Researchers at colleges including Oxford and the University of Connecticut have cited economic recession — which has been put in motion by the virus and mandates on businesses, travel and daily life — as a correlating factor in suicides.

On a practical level, Baker has made a point to cover his hands and mouth once he enters a city. He also said he plans to avoid larger cities on his journey.

As for states with shelter-in-place orders, Baker said he’s leaving it up to God — the same way he looks at the current closure of the U.S.-Canada border.

“If he ends my journey, that’s alright, too,” Baker said, adding that he might try to take a ferry to Alaska if the border is still closed.

In the meantime, Baker is finding fulfillment in his journey.

“People come to me, and I talk to people,” he said. “Sometimes it’s the best way to get over some things.”