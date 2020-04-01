In a time the world is addressing the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the two high schools in South Logan County saw foreign exchange students win Miss Booneville and Miss Magazine high titles this year. ... Since then the girls have had their eyes on their native country.

How small is the world?

In a time when the world is addressing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the two high schools in South Logan County saw foreign exchange students win Miss Booneville and Miss Magazine High titles this year.

Songmin Han, a 17-year-old Booneville High School junior by way of South Korea, won her crown in January while Ally Gomez, a 15-year-old Magazine High School sophomore via Spain, was crowned a few weeks ago.

Since then, the girls have had their eyes on their native country.

Uncertainty

Han knew she would be returning to her native country, saying goodbye to hosts Jim and Haley Bradshaw, but she didn’t expect it to be like this.

Han learned last week that all visas for her country are being recalled and she must leave at a time yet to be determined.

Han’s host mom, Haley Bradshaw, said Han had been given no definitive plans as to flight dates as the exchange student agency scrambled to make everything happen.

Gomez, who is staying with Roy and Brenda Hutchins in Magazine, hadn’t yet been told she'd have to leave early.

“They are thinking if they close the schools for the rest of the year I have to go back,” Gomez said she had been told.

“The only way she will be called home is if our school doesn’t go back to school after (April) the 17th,” said host mom Brenda Hutchins.

COVID-19 at home

Since the various pandemic and state of emergency designations, Han and Gomez said they have been in constant communication with their families.

Han’s father is a colonel in the South Korean Army and her mother is a former English teacher who is currently a stay-at-home mom.

Gomez’s parents both work in a company that sells elevators, with her father in sales.

While there have been no reported cases in Logan County, Han said she will be going to a location that is “getting better but it’s still not good.”

With a mortality rate of about three per one million, South Korea is addressing the outbreak about as well as any nation.

“From what I understand from Songmin, is that while their death rate is low, some countries are only testing people when they become sick,” said Bradshaw. ”It’s my understanding that what Korea did is they’re pretty much testing everyone. They’re catching people really, really early.”

Of course, the land mass of South Korea is about three-fourths the size of Arkansas, with a population of more than 50 million.

“Also, the medicine and technology is really good,” Han added of her homeland.

Gomez, if or when she returns home, is going to, as of Tuesday, the third most affected nation.

Spain’s death toll is second only to Italy’s, with the two nations being the only ones to have more than 150 deaths per million in population.

Gomez is also from the Madrid area, the capital of the country that is about four times the size of Arkansas with a population of about 47 million.

“We don’t live in the center of Madrid, but on the outside, and I’m sure Madrid has the most (cases) there,” said Gomez.

“Things are a lot worse over in Spain,” said Hutchins. “I talked to her parents and they said they would rather (Gomez) stay over here. They felt like she was safer over here right now. But the organization — if the school closes down the rest of the year like Kansas and some others have, then she will have to go home.”

Life in South Logan County

Han met the Bradshaws on Aug. 3 where she became a sister to James, 20, Izzy, 13, and Sophie, 11.

The plan for Han, who has also previously attended a boarding school in China, was to return in May.

“I didn’t want to leave like this,” Han said.

Han said she can’t give a proper goodbye.

“People in Booneville really grew to love Songmin,” said Haley Bradshaw. “She has made lots of friends. Teachers and principals all love her.”

While here, Han was fully integrated into student life at Booneville High School.

She played flute in the marching band — it was a Korean flute arrangement Han played during the talent portion of the Miss BHS pageant, while wearing a traditional hanbok an aunt wore to marry that led to her Miss BHS win.

Han also took AP (advanced placement) classes, and was involved with the school’s Rocky Balboabots Team 5437.

She also attended church at the Heritage Addition Church of Christ where James Brandshaw preaches.

Gomez, who arrived to America and met the Hutchinses on Aug. 10 as an only child, said her time here has been great.

“I met a lot of people and everyone is nice. I’ve had a lot of fun,” said Gomez.

While an MHS student, Gomerz served as a manager for the basketball team and she was a member of the softball team, besides winning Miss MHS.

“We were sitting at a basketball game and Michal-Ann (Dobson) and Sarai (Parrish) were talking about that and I asked them what they were talking about and they told me what it was,” said Gomez. “They said you could probably win it.”

For now, according to Gomez, its conversation with friends and family via telephone, watching movies and playing with the dogs. And waiting.

“Everybody loves Ally,” said Hutchins. “I haven’t met anyone who doesn’t love Ally.”

School work

Arkansas schools closed to traditional classwork on March 13, initially through last Friday, but now through April 17.

Schools are also closed in South Korea and Spain, the girls said.

“Some places have completely closed down (for the year),” Han said.

“They have to stay at home. They can only go outside to buy food and go to the pharmacy,” Gomez said she has been told of life in her home town. “All schools are closed. At first it was for 15 days and I saw a few days ago they said another 15 days.”

While here, however, there are alternative methods of instruction (AMI) packets to be completed for their respective Booneville and Magazine teachers.

Try again next year

The experience has not jaded either set of host parents.

For the Bradshaws, Han is the first student hosted, but Haley Bradshaw said Han won’t be the last.

The Hutchinses have hosted 11 students, including more than one on multiple occasions, and also intend to continue hosting.