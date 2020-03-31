Women who are diagnosed with gestational diabetes during pregnancy may have questions about what the diagnosis will mean for their baby’s health as well as their own future wellbeing, Janette Wheat, Ph.D., said.

Wheat is a Cooperative Extension Program specialist and associate professor of human development and family studies at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Some may wonder if they will have type 2 diabetes after pregnancy or if their child will be at risk for the disease, according to a news release.

“Most of the time, gestational diabetes goes away after a baby is born,” she said. “But even if a woman’s gestational diabetes goes away, she still has a greater chance of developing type 2 diabetes within five to 10 years. Her child may also be more likely to become obese and develop type 2 diabetes later in life.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, gestational diabetes, like other types of diabetes, affects how cells use sugar. Researchers do not yet fully understand why some women get this type of diabetes and others do not. However, excess weight before pregnancy often plays a role.

Some women have a greater risk of gestational diabetes. According to the Mayo Clinic, women could be at risk of having the disease if they:

• Are overweight or obese.

• Do not engage in physical activity.

• Have a history of previous gestational diabetes or prediabetes.

• Have polycystic ovary syndrome.

• Have an immediate family member with diabetes.

• Previously delivered a baby weighing more than 9 pounds.

• Are of nonwhite race. Women who are African American, American Indian, Asian American and Pacific Islander and those of Hispanic descent have a higher risk of developing gestational diabetes.

“While diagnosis of gestational diabetes may be worrisome, there’s good news,” Wheat said. “During pregnancy, women can control the disease through healthy eating and exercise. And following childbirth, promoting a healthy lifestyle in the family can help prevent chances of both obesity and type 2 diabetes in mothers and their children.”

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, women with gestational diabetes should:

• Be more active and make healthy food choices to get back to a healthy weight.

• Breastfeed their baby. Breastfeeding gives babies the right balance of nutrients and helps mothers burn calories.

• Ask their doctor if they should take a diabetes drug to help prevent type 2 diabetes.

• Get tested for diabetes six to 12 weeks after their baby is born. If their blood sugar is still high, they may have type 2 diabetes. If their blood sugar is normal, they should get tested every three years to check whether they have developed type 2 diabetes.

“To prevent gestational diabetes, the Mayo Clinic recommends that women start their pregnancy at a healthy weight,” Wheat said. “If planning to get pregnant, women can lose extra weight that might cause problems down the road by adopting healthy eating habits that last, such as eating more fruits and vegetables. And while weight gain is normal during a pregnancy, they should check with their doctor to find out what a normal amount of weight gain might be.”

After giving birth, mothers with gestational diabetes should focus on ways to make healthy habits for the long-term, she said. Cooking healthy meals for the family and finding fun ways to stay active with one’s children can promote an overall healthy lifestyle and minimize the risk of obesity or type 2 diabetes.

— Will Hehemann is a writer/editor at the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.