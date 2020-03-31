Compiled from quotes from HSV nonprofit organizations and musical troupes.



• “We’re working at the state level now as our year goes from July to July. The state convention is now on hold but we’re hoping to have it in June or we can reschedule for a later date. Posts have been notified for emergency testing stations and we’ve been communicating by phone conference calls and emails. Everything right now is on hold, but we hope for the best,” said Laurie Herman, department chief of staff, VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

• “We have had one concert cancelled and postponed to a later date. We are unsure whether we will be able to perform April 24 at Kirk in the Pines. The April concert is an HSV anniversary event, a collaboration between the Village Strings, the Village Big Band and the Hot Springs Village Men’s Chorus. Each of the groups has lost their rehearsal space because of closures. As of now we have no idea about rescheduling. Members of the Strings are continuing individual practice at home for now. Thanks for your concern,” said Sandy Brubaker, Hot Springs Village Strings.

• “As of now , all but bookings are gone or postponed. Ohio Club is closed until further notice. We canceled a Spa City Stompers Gig at the HS Bathhouse Theatre, a couple of private parties. The Village UU Church is closed but Reverend Mark Waltz is broadcasting on UU link TV and John Leisenring and I are providing music to open and close the program. I am in contact with a lot of Musicians all-around the country, especially Arkansas and Hawaii. My gut feeling is this will go 6 to nine months. Not being negative, just it wouldn’t surprise me. I hope the virus problem is over by JazzFest Sept. 3, 4 and 5. We’re beginning to plan for it,” said Clyde Pound, solo pianist and member of Spa City Stompers along with many other musical ensembles.

• “Scheduling of performances has not impacted us thus far in the Village. However, we had to reschedule our April 18 show at The Vapors in Hot Springs for Sept. 5 and 6. We’ve cancelled all rehearsals until the COVID-19 crisis ends. Like everyone else we’re hoping a vaccine is discovered as quickly as possible and the coronavirus is eradicated. We hope that by sometime in May things will be back to more of a normal state,” said Bryan Stout of Colt and the Old 45s.

• “Crystal Chimes Chorus has not met for actual rehearsals since March 17. The Sweet Adeline’s Region 25 competition was cancelled as well as all competitions to be held through May. Our fashion show scheduled for March 23 was cancelled and we will probably postpone our annual show. Sweet Adeline’s International is still contemplating whether or not to cancel or postpone summer music camp and the international competition to be held in October since no one can rehearse. Crystal Chimes Chorus, like many choruses around the world, is planning to have virtual rehearsals for the next several weeks,” said Judy Pugh, assistant director of Crystal Chimes Chorus.

• “We are, of course, not currently meeting as per the virus crisis. Our next scheduled appearance is April 24, at (Presbyterian) Kirk in the Pines in the Village. It is a joint concert with the band, the Village Strings and the Village Men’s Chorus. We at this date have no idea if this event can take place, but my best judgment is that it will be cancelled. Indeed, I am not hopeful to being able to even rehearse for quite some time as this crisis continues. Beyond that, we are looking to July,” said John Leisenring, musical director for the HSV Big Band.

• “Our 15th annual benefit concert and preconcert dinner has been rescheduled to Oct. 1. The foundation has established a statewide relief fund. Contributions will be pooled with contributing Arkansans to help our neighbors affected by the pandemic. The Arkansas Community Foundation is now forming mini-grants to help organizations maintain their operations and everyone is invited to make donations online at arcf.org/covid19,” said Carolyn Bowers, HSV Community Foundation board member.

• “Specifically as COVID-19 effects the Symphony Guild, we have cancelled one concert because the venue was no longer available and we are doing our board meeting electronically this month for the same reason. The biggest challenge at this time, however, is the unknown nature of how long this goes on, and what else we have to cancel. To a nonprofit like the guild, these cancellations are much more than inconvenience and the loss of a concert; they affect our ability to raise funds for our education n programs, to plan our future programs, even to recruit new members. On April 25, for example, is our annual meeting, required by the bylaws. This is where we finalize the election of new officers, but it is also an opportunity to thank our members and provide them a free meal and entertainment. On May 16, we have a HSV 50th anniversary dinner event scheduled at Coronado Center. This is also a fundraiser. Right now, we are trying to figure out the latest date we could cancel or postpone. Finally, the HSV Community Fair in May has already been cancelled, and this is always an opportunity to recruit new members,” said Jim Gifford, president HS/HSV Symphony Guild.

• “Lions Bingo postponed for now until April 17. White Cane Day scheduled for April 24. Hamburger Day is May 9. Plans are to keep this schedule unless Balboa Baptist Church is closed to events and/or we’re still practicing social distancing. Club meetings have been cancelled until further notice. Our BOD did meet on the March 18. We will play it by ear for future meetings. Mid-South Lions has postponed Leader’s Weekend from April 24 to August. We may look at scheduling several extra Bingo games in the coming months. This will impact the amount we have budgeted to donate to our charities out of our foundation. That figure amounts to thousands of dollars. Mid-South Lions is bracing for a decline in donations which will mean fewer eye operations they will be able to fund this year. Mid-South Lions Sight and Hearing Services is located in Memphis, Tennessee, and is funded primarily through Lions Club contributions from a 4-state area which includes Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee. It helps provide free eye operations through the Hamilton Eye Clinic in Memphis. Patients are people who qualify under federal guidelines for the poverty level. HSVE Lions Club is the largest contributor to this organization,” said Pete Beck, PR/Communication chair Hot Springs Village Evening Lions.

• “We have definitely been affected! We have tentatively rescheduled ‘War of the Worlds’ radio show at Coronado for June. Of course that could change depending on the course of this disease. The production at the 5 Star Theater in Hot Springs has been postponed indefinitely. Meetings at this time have been suspended as the health of our board and members are of utmost importance. Like everyone else, we hope and pray for an end to this horrific change to our way of life and the toll it is taking on all of us. May we all remain healthy and virus free. I believe the HSVPlayers organization will pick up where we ‘left off’ and be better than ever,” said Cheryl Robertson, Players president.

• “Cedar Mountain Singers cancelled spring rehearsals and concert out of concern for the health of our singers and audience. We hope warm weather and time will result in an end to the pandemic and that we will be able to continue ‘as usual’ in the fall, said Nikki Saltmarsh, music director, Cedar Mountain Singers.

• “Our Chili Day and silent auction March 14 was cancelled and we’re postponing that event until this craziness is over. Our regular club meetings on the first and third Thursdays are cancelled until we can reconvene. There are telephone calls and memos to our club members. ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’ which is sponsored by the Entertainment Foundation and the Breakfast Lions has been postponed until a later date. White Cane Day which is sponsored by both the Breakfast and Evening Lions has been postponed until a later date. Our club promises to continue our commitment to help and support all our programs for the visually impaired which includes assisting with the blind camp in July and our extensive vision screening which numbers over 2,000 children in Garland and Saline counties as well as financial support to various entities that help the visually impaired,” said Jan Peterson, HSV Breakfast Lions president.

• “We are not sure when or where we will have a meeting. We have our meetings at Good Sam’s and they are not allowing any outside meetings at this time,” said Rotary President, John Weidert.

• “Our last Kiwanis of HSV meeting was March 12. After that meeting, we cancelled all meetings until April 16. Since then we have cancelled all meetings until further notice including our annual Special Kids picnic set for Wednesday, April 15. We are in the middle of selling raffle tickets as a fundraiser. The raffle is for a fishing trip for 2 on the White River. Since this trip is good all year, we’re still selling tickets. The drawing for a winner was scheduled for April 2, and now postponed until the club’s first meeting. We were just starting to sell tickets to our annual barbecue dinner to be held at Balboa Outreach Center. This fundraiser has been postponed until further notice. No date has been set but tickets are still good if anybody purchased them already. Our biggest fundraiser is the golf tournament in September. Depending on how soon everything recovers, this fundraiser could be drastically affected by the sponsorship of local businesses. I encourage everyone to support local business. They have been a great support to our club. Buy some takeout food, perhaps buy a gift certificate that can be used in better time,” said Hank Jarvis, representing the Kiwanis Club of Hot Springs Village.

• “Voices Rising is unique, in that because we are all fairly competent singers we have always worked on our music at home, both to learn it and to perfect it. Our concert is scheduled for July 12. Since our inception we’ve tried to do late June or early July because the May calendar is so crowded. So we have not cancelled or postponed our concert . . . yet. So we’ve all been working from home as best as we can. We can memorize words and do our best to learn our parts from the recordings, and by using at-home pianos and keyboards. We are staying positive. And we could still use a couple more singers when the dust settles, both men (precious) and women (dear, if not as precious). We are starting to think about using video conferencing, which we’ve never done,” said Maureen Morgan, P.R. manager.

• Raffaella Rose reopened on March 27 for carry out. Since they have not been serving breakfast, they are selling eggs. Contact the restaurant for information.





