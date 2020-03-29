As coronavirus precautions continue to necessitate more time at home for everyone, Logan County residents are urged to check their mailboxes for their 2020 Census forms that, for the first time, can be filled out online as the April 1 Census Day approaches.

Logan County Judge Ray Gack said that for every resident who fills out the census form, the County receives funds for public services such as schools, roads and health services. The funding will have a real impact on communities in Logan County, which will benefit from projects that are currently being implemented and future plans.

“Census data is how we secure the funding to meet community needs. If we aren’t counting everyone, we aren’t maximizing the dollars we can get,” said Judge Ray Gack.

The funds received through the census data provide the monies that the County uses for programs such as Medicaid, Snap, free and reduced school lunches, emergency services including the fire departments, highways and even library grants.

And while the County and nation continue taking ever-increasing precautions to stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, residents can take advantage of more time at home by taking a few minutes to complete an essential civic duty.

“We want residents to understand that the 2020 Census is easy and very useful,” said Judge Gack.

“The census form will only take a few minutes to fill out; the information shared remains confidential. We are only concerned with the number of members in your home. This information will not be used in any other form. We do not use this information to find out if you are here illegally or not.”

The funding received from the census being filled out is critical for providing the necessary level of services for the County. It is also civic responsibility, according to Judge Gack.

Within the past two weeks, the U.S. Census Bureau began sending every household an invitation that includes a unique Census ID to complete a simple questionnaire about who lives at that address on April 1. The questionnaire is available in multiple languages, and census officials are reminding residents that federal law keeps those responses safe and secure.

And now that the U.S. Census Bureau has suspended door-to-door activities at least until April 1 and perhaps longer, census officials say it’s even more critical that households respond in a timely manner. Census workers traditionally begin going door-to-door after April 1 to reach those households who haven’t responded.

Residents wanting to complete the census questionnaire online but can’t locate their Census ID can go https://my2020census.gov/ and follow instructions. Households can also respond by phone or by mail when they receive the paper questionnaire in a few weeks.

The census also provides vital data for local governments, organizations and businesses to better evaluate the services and programs needed.

The U.S. Census Bureau has also been hiring part-time census takers who will work throughout the spring and summer to reach residents who haven’t responded to the questionnaire. Those interested can visit https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html for more information and to apply.

For information about the 2020 Census, go to 2020census.gov.